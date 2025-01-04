Indian community events in January

Reading Time: 4 minutes

The cricket’s blazing on as we write this, and will no doubt be the highlight of the month for many of our readers long after it concludes.

It was a pretty intense five-test series with plenty of drama on and off the field, and perhaps (emphasis perhaps), some of the other events this month might help overcome withdrawal.

Read on, cricket tragics – there’s music and art and Indian festivals out there that could see your return to reality.

STAGE

This month we were looking forward to the return of tabla maestro Pt Zakir Hussain – alongside fellow artistes Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer and Rakesh Chaurasia – to present the Grammy-winning masterpiece As We Speak. Following his untimely demise only weeks ago, the two shows in Sydney and Melbourne now stand cancelled. We wonder, could the shows have gone ahead with another tabla talent, or postponed for a later date with another tabla talent? Organisers have however, confirmed to us the cancellation, with tickets refunded. Nonetheless, this gives us another opportunity to say to the maestro: thank you for music.

Meanwhile the month-long Sydney Festival is upon us – with not a lot to offer in terms of Indian links, sadly. Repping the community this year are homegrown talents singer Parvyn, and tabla talent Maharshi Raval.

The Melbourne-based Parvyn, classically trained, has developed her own particular style of music, a fusion of traditional sounds with dance, electronica and jazz. See her take to the stage at the Sydney Festival with her incredible band – featuring award-winning bansuri virtuoso Vinod Prasanna. (Melbourne readers can enjoy their own Parvyn event, as she joins Josh Bennett (Quartet) to present her second album Maujuda.)

Maharshi Raval has wowed classical Indian music fans Australia-wide with his particular take on the tabla: this month we’ll get to see him in a unique event at the Sydney Festival, an open-air music event at Wendy Whiteley’s Secret Garden in Lavender Bay.

STAND-UP



Stand-up has quietly crept in as a staple element in our community’s entertainment diet in the past two to three years – as we draw from the comedy scene in India as well as the burgeoning talent pool locally. This month, we have offerings from both worlds: check out Aakash Mehta from India, and Sandeep Totlani, Ashwin Segkar and Jo Gowda in BrisAsia Stands Up.

FAMILY

KIDLIT: If you have young kids then this one’s a must: Indian-Australian writer Sandhya Parappukkaran will be reading from her award-winning book Stay For Dinner at the State Library of NSW. Sandhya’s books for young readers are all about ‘embracing cultural heritage, celebrating differences and being proud of who you are’. Saty on for an onomatopoeia workshop and a craft activity based on food.

KOLAM: Sydney artist Rupa Parthasarathy leads a creative workshop on kolam, a traditional Tamil floor artwork of geometric patterns and symmetrical designs. As a clinical psychologist, Rupa will no doubt hone in on the meditative and therapeutic aspects of this traditional Indian practice.

SEASONAL FESTIVALS AND OBSERVANCES: Depending on which part of India you come from, you’ll be marking Bhogi, Pongal, Makar Sankranti, Lohri, Thiruvalluvar Day, Mannam Jayanti, Missionary Day, Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, Swami Vivekananda Jayanti, Gaan-Ngai, Hazrat Ali Jayanti, Magh Bihu, Kanuma Panduga, Uzhavar Thirunal, Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti or Sonam Losar this month. (Perhaps you’d like to research more about the festival relevant to your particular (sub)culture, or if you’re game, discover the states of India that mark each of these observances). Kite-flying is an essential element of many of these occasions, and there’s bound to be one close to where you live – take a blanket and a picnic lunch and watch interested family members connect to the skies.

REPUBLIC DAY/AUSTRALIA DAY: Head to your local Indian consulate to salute the tiranga on the occasion of India’s Republic Day, sing the national anthem and listen to the President’s message to the nation. Then head out to your local council’s celebration of Australia Day. (If you’re getting your citizenship on this special day, our congratulations.)

