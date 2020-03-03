Indian chess Grand Master Humpy ranked World No 2

Women’s World Rapid Chess Champion and Indian chess Grand Master (GM) Koneru Humpy jumped to second spot leaving behind World Women’s Chess Champion Ju Wenjun in global chess body FIDE’s March month’s overall ranking.

Humpy won the prestigious Cairns Cup last month.

Meanwhile Indian female chess players are keeping the nation’s flag flying high with GM Harika Dronavalli maintaining her ninth rank and in the girl’s section R. Vaishali moving up to ninth place from 10th rank in February.

In the juniors section, Indian GM Nihal Sarin was ranked 10th in the world.

Incidentally, no Indian male figures in the top ten in the world’s open section.

Former World Champion V. Anand was ranked 16th in the world, followed by Vidit Santosh Gujarati at 22nd rank. Gujarati the second top most ranked player in India moved up four places from the 26th rank last month.

READ ALSO: Former world chess champion Kramnik to train six young Indian players