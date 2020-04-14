Indian-American non-profit raises $500k for COVID-19 relief efforts

Indian-American non-profit, Indiaspora has raised $500,000 to fight hunger among vulnerable populations affected by the coronavirus pandemic in in the US and India, it was reported.

The amount was raised in contributions from the group’s leadership network; the campaign continues as a grassroots initiative on the organisation’s signature online platform ChaloGive.org.

Indiaspora said there has been an outpouring of support from Indian-Americans in the aftermath of the pandemic, with several community organizations leading relief efforts.

One of the lead donors to the campaign is Silicon Valley entrepreneur and venture capitalist Anand Rajaraman and his wife, Kaushie Adiseshan, the statement said.

“The drastic measures necessary to control this pandemic have created special challenges for vulnerable sections of society across the world, particularly in India and the US,” said Rajaraman. “Indiaspora has the opportunity to unite the diaspora to quickly and decisively help in the midst of this crisis.”

Sejal Hathi, an Indiaspora board member and physician at Massachusetts General Hospital, said: “While all eyes are on frontline hospitals, millions in America and across the globe suffer silently from a growing and equally alarming epidemic of food insecurity as the crisis threatens to push already struggling families deeper into poverty. Now more than ever is the time for communities like Indiaspora’s to come together and rise to this call to feed people in need. I’m so proud to witness exactly this commitment to seva.”

Indiaspora is partnering with two reputed nonprofits in the US and India — Feeding America and Goonj — to distribute food to the needy in the two countries.

Contributions made at ChaloGive.org are fully tax-deductible for US taxpayers.

An additional $100,000 donated online by April 15 will be matched by Indiaspora’s members, the release added.

This is the second ChaloGive online campaign launched by Indiaspora. The inaugural campaign was launched last October coinciding with the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.



IANS

READ ALSO: Air India operates flights for stranded passengers and supplying medicines