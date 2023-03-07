PM Albanese enroute to India

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is on his way to India, to arrive tomorrow as the host nation marks Holi, a festival of colourful beginnings.

This is the first visit by an Australian Prime Minister to India since 2017.

Answering a question in the Parliament, prior to his departure, PM Albanese said, “Renewable energy will be a focus of this visit. India’s ambitious goals of 50 per cent renewables and 30 per cent electric vehicles by 2030 provide an opening for Australian manufacturing and resources. And our relationship with India is vital from a security perspective as well. Our defence links are growing. Australia will host Exercise Malabar for the first time this year. We will welcome Prime Minister Modi to Australia for the Quad Leaders’ Meeting in the first half of this year, joining with the leaders of Japan and the United States in promoting a free, fair and rules-based order and a stable and balanced region.”

I look forward to travelling to India next week at the invitation of Prime Minister @narendramodi. We will work to strengthen our security cooperation and deepen our economic, sporting and educational ties. 🇦🇺🇮🇳 — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) March 4, 2023

The Prime Minister will visit Ahmedabad, Mumbai and New Delhi. The Annual Leaders Summit is scheduled in New Delhi, where both the Prime Ministers are set to discuss trade and investment, renewable energy and technology, defence and security cooperation and education and cultural ties.

A spot of cricket is also believed to be on the agenda, as the two prime ministers watch their respective teams at Ahmedabad.

Prime Minister Albanese will be accompanied by Minister for Trade and Tourism Don Farrell, and Minister for Resources Madeleine King. Also accompanying the PM is a delegation of senior Australian business leaders.

The business delegation will participate in the Australia-India CEO Forum in Mumbai, discussing trade and investment opportunities opened up by the recent Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement and future areas of business-to-business collaboration with their Indian counterparts.

Among the business leaders are :

Ms Shemara Wikramanayake, Macquarie Group Limited; Dr Andrew Forrest AO, Fortescue Metals Group; Mr Alan Joyce AC, Qantas Airways Limited; Ms Swati Dave, Centre for Australia India Relations; Ms Jennifer Westacott, AO Business Council of Australia; Mr Andrew McKellar, Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Mr Rob Scott, Wesfarmers; Mr Matt Comyn, Commonwealth Bank of Australia; Mr Shayne Elliott, Australia & New Zealand Banking Group; Ms Catriona Jackson, Universities Australia; Ms Tania Constable PSM, Minerals Council of Australia; Mr Xavier Simonet, Austrade; Mr Sanjeev Gandhi, Orica Limited; Ms Kellie Parker, Rio Tinto, and Mr Robert Spurway, GrainCorp Limited.

