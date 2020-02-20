India to send medical supplies to China

In the wake of outbreak of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in China, India will send a consignment of medical supplies there, Vikram Misri, Ambassador of India to China, announced on Twitter.

The Ambassador, in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of the Indian embassy in China, expressed his solidarity with Chinese people and the government in the fight against the epidemic.

“As a concrete step to tackle the outbreak, India will soon send a consignment of medical supplies to aid and assist China in tackling this outbreak,” he said in the video, adding, “This is a concrete measure which will fully demonstrate the goodwill, solidarity and friendship of the people and government of India with the Chinese people.”

The Ambassador also added that “India will do everything within its means to support the people of China in this hour of crisis.”

“The people of city of Wuhan and the province of Hubei are the worst affected by the epidemic. They have a very special place in the hearts of the Indian people. With courage, persistence and effective measures we will be able to overcome the crisis,” the ambassador tweeted.

Misri expressed hope that the epidemic will be effectively controlled in the very near future, praising the “determination of the Chinese people and government in dealing with this epidemic” being “evident” to the world.

