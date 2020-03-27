What’s been promised so far by IndiaInc

Just as Jack Ma, the Chinese billionaire showed his financial might against Coronavirus by donating emergency supplies(1.8 m masks; 210,000 test kits; 36,000 Hazmat suits), India Inc. has rallied behind the govt to donate in cash and kind as India gears up for a battle of a lifetime.

Here is what India Inc has promised so far:

Reliance Group: setting up a 100-bed hospital; manufacturing 100,000 masks a day; employees earning less than Rs 30,000 pm to be paid twice a month

Mahindra Group: Mahindra resorts to be used as hospitals; manufacturing ventilators; Chairman Anand Mahindra donates salary

Vedanta Group: Donates Rs 100 crores; program for daily wage earners

Axis Bank: Donates Rs 100 crores; Online banking charges waived

Designer Anita Dongre: Sets up medical fund of Rs 1.5 crores to support small vendors and self-employed artisans

Tata Group: Full salary to temporary workers and daily wage workers for March and April, even if they fall sick

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s wife Anupama Nadella: Donates Rs 2 crores to the Telangana Chief Ministers Welfare Fund

Hero Cycles: Sets aside Rs 100 crore as contingency fund to mitigate impact of COVID-19 on partners and the community

