Car crash in Victoria: Joy ride in new car turns fatal

In a car accident that took place in Mount Cottrell, Victoria on Sunday, 4 December, 34-year-old Sukhdeep Singh lost his life. The head of the family of four, Victoria-based transport business-owner Sukhdeep Singh was out on a drive with his wife Gurpreet Sran, daughter Noor Sran, son Gurfateh, and friend Ranbeer Singh, in their newly acquired Range Rover car when the incident took place.

Singh who was driving, lost control of the car – it toppled multiple times before killing him on the spot.

Sandip Kumar, Sukhdeep’s closest friend in Australia, who set up a fundraiser on Go Fund Me to help Singh’s family financially, spoke to Indian Link and shared, “These are difficult times for us who knew Sukhdeep.”

“His wife and children who were injured in the crash have been discharged from the hospital. They are now home and are recovering well, but it is a devastating loss for them,” said Kumar, who has known Singh for the last 14 years and has been like a godfather to Singh’s children.

Kumar and Sukhdeep’s cousin Amrit Pal Singh teamed up to lend a helping hand for Sukhdeep’s family in these stressful times.

In the fundraiser description, they remember Sukhdeep as a fun-loving person with a great sense of humour and someone who always extended his help towards those in need.

“We believe raising $100,000 would help us bring his parents to Australia for his last rites, and support his wife and children for their survival, and we have collected about half of what our goal is till now,” Kumar said, adding, “I am in touch with the local Police who are investigating the case to find out what may have caused this accident.”

Victoria Police is investigating the cause of the crash and the Coroners Court of Victoria has also taken up the matter for investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the collision has dashcam footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

