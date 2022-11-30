fbpx
India in Australia

Indian student Abin Philip dies in swimming tragedy in Qld

Abin Philip was swimming at Garderns Falls in Sunshine Coast when the incident occurred

By Indian Link
0
Reading Time: 3 minutes

 

In a tragic drowning event at Sunshine Coast, Queensland, a young Indian man named Abin Philip has lost his life.

The 24-year-old Indian student Abin Philip was swimming at Gardners Falls yesterday, 29 Nov. He jumped into the water with a rope spring and then failed to surface, as his friends rushed to look for him.

His body was discovered by rescuers a few hours later.

A student at Sunshine Coast since 2019, Abin was close to the completion of his studies. His family hails from Ernakulam in Kerala.

A GoFundMe campaign organised by his friends has already raised $98,000 of a $100,000 goal.  It provides details of Abin “as an outstanding soccer player, a passionate photographer … and an active member of the Kerala Community on the Coast, representing International Students at the Executive Committee of the Sunshine Coast Kerala Association (SCKA).”

Indian Student Abin Philip
Indian student Abin Philip Source: Go Fund Me

Funds raised will go towards repatriation, funeral expenses, and family support, including paying off of student debt.

Sebastian Thomas of the Sunshine Coast Kerala Association told Indian Link, “We’ve been amazed at the compassion showed by the community. It’ really the least we can do, but it also shows how well loved Abin was. His smile was a such a distinctive feature of his personality – I haven’t seen a single photo of him in which he isn’t smiling.”

Abin was a confident swimmer who loved the outdoors, Sebastian revealed, and on the day of the accident, his tragic jump was not his first, as he had already spent some hours at Gardners Falls.

Nonetheless, at the start of summer, a refresher on water safety is due for those in multicultural communities, who are believed to be at greater risk of drowning due to cultural differences in water safety knowledge and swimming ability.

The National Drowning Report for 2022, reporting on fatal incidents between 1 July 2021 and 30 June 2022, said 339 people lost their lives to water, and 686 people experienced a near fatal drowning incident. This is much higher than the reported national average of 288 people – with a fourth if this number being overseas-born persons. Korea, Taiwan, India rank high among migrant populations included in this statistic.

The Indian student drowning tragedy serves as another harsh reminder that water safety is a concern among multicultural communities here in Australia. They are believed to be at greater risk of drowning due to cultural differences in water safety knowledge and swimming ability.

As temperatures rise and we head out to beaches and rivers, individuals are urged to follow water safety guidelines.

Water safety for adults

  • Never swim alone – it is important to always swim with another person
  • Check for currents or rips
  • Swim between the red and yellow flags at the beach
  • Check the conditions. Ask someone who is familiar with the area
  • Follow the advice of lifeguards or lifesavers and ask them for help if you’re unsure
  • Look for and read the water safety signs. Ask someone who speaks English to help you understand instructions
  • Take care of slippery or uneven surfaces around or in the water
  • Avoid drugs and alcohol around water
  • Be aware of your medical conditions and their impact around water
  • If you are caught in a rip or current, float on your back and travel downstream
  • If you get into trouble in the water, stay calm. Signal for help, then float and wait for assistance. Float with a current or undertow.
  • Wear a lifejacket whenever boating, rock fishing, or using a watercraft

Water safety for children

  • Children should never be left alone when near a water body.
  • Actively supervise children around water
  • Restrict access
  • Teach water awareness
  • Learn how to resuscitate

Read More: As summer begins, be careful when going out for a swim

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Filmmaker Jayant Sharma: Six nominations at local film fest
Next article
Meet Sameer Pandey, ALP candidate for Winston Hills NSW
Indian Link
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Listen to Indian Link’s NEW Travel Podcast

Indian Link - 0
  Indian Link's NEW travel podcast- Feel New In NSW is all about travel and especially made for people who love to explore places in...

It’s National Blood Donor Week

Indian Link - 0
  It’s National Blood Donor Week. In our new podcast host Ekta Sharma speaks to Canberra‘s Nidhi Kaushik who runs an amazing donation campaign every year....

Let’s Talk Boosters: Indian Link podcast

Indian Link - 0
  In LET'S TALK BOOSTERS, a new podcast series by Indian Link, host Ekta Sharma quizzes Dr Kritman Dhamoon of Blacktown Hospital Sydney about booster...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

MAli's FIFA Cartoons

MALi’s Cartoons: A FIFA cartoon a day

Torsha Sen - 0
  It’s been a FIFA cartoon a day for Newcastle-based cartoonist and football fanatic Mahafuj Ali. Every morning, his followers on social media (145,000 on...
possible names for Chair of CAIR

The Chair of CAIR: The newest power game in town

Pawan Luthra - 0
  There is no bigger power game in town right now than the contest for the Chair of the soon-to-be-launched Centre for Australia-India Relations. The Centre...
Indian films releasing december 2022

14 Indian films and series releasing in December 2022

Torsha Sen - 0
  Here's our pick of the Indian films and series releasing this December. Worth waiting for? You decide! Gold (Theatre release) The highly anticipated comeback of director...
Sameer Pandey speaking

Meet Sameer Pandey, ALP candidate for Winston Hills NSW

Rajni Anand Luthra - 0
  A nation that had once had as its leader Winston Churchill, known for his deep prejudice against India and Indians, now has an Indian-origin...
Jayant Sharma 24sixfilms Blame The Ovens

Filmmaker Jayant Sharma: Six nominations at local film fest

Manan Luthra - 1
  “You make a movie so that it can be premiered. But when it is, there’s a moment when you’re like, ‘Is the audience going...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020

News
Radio
What's On
Open App