India and Canada at an abrasive impasse

Developments in the Lawrence Bishnoi case further threaten the already strained India-Canada relationship, with both sides now in a standoff.

Three questions however are of concern:

1. Why were the Indian High Commission officials of Canada ‘Persons of Interest’?

2. Does the Canadian government have any proof for their claims?

3. If yes, why haven’t they come forward?

On October 12, a prominent Mumbai politician, Baba Siddique was allegedly assassinated by Indian gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s criminal group. A social media post published by a member of Bishnoi’s gang led to an investigation and the arrest of the men involved, as well as several other arrests.

Two days later the Canadian govt at a press conference alleged that agents of the Indian government were using “organised crime groups in Canada like the Bishnoi group” to target leaders of the pro-Khalistan movement, which calls for a separate Sikh homeland in India.

The Canadian government, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau publicly alluded that the Indian High Commission in Canada were “Persons of Interest” in a local investigation and claimed those officials were associated with the Bishnoi group.

Citing these reasons, Prime Minister Trudeau expelled six members of Canada’s Indian High Commission on October 14.

The Indian Government have angrily rejected these accusations as “preposterous imputations” and described Trudeau’s actions to be “anti-India rhetoric” led by his inability to separate domestic politics with foreign policy and his “strategic myopia.”

Mirroring the actions of the Canadian government, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) expelled six Canadian diplomats as well, citing “the principle of reciprocity,” Trudeau’s political agenda, and his personal inclinations against India, and implying his support for “extremists, terrorists and separatists.”

Bishnoi is now accused of orchestrating the murder of Siddique from the confines of his prison, possibly aided by Indian government officials.

Though Bishnoi has been in jail since 2015, Gurmeet Chauhan, a senior officer in Punjab’s anti-gangster task force, told BBC that Bishnoi runs his gangs seamlessly and, unlike other criminals, he is seldom slammed by the limitations that come with prison. BBC Journalist Jupinderjit Singh reported that Bishnoi is a mastermind who has influence, style and money, everything required to attract a following. He further alludes that Bishnoi’s gang and their actions wouldn’t have been able to access the media or manage logistics for such an impediment without the help of high officials of affluence, like the government.

The Sikh community makes up 2.1% of the Canadian population and Trudeau has garnered their support over the years, strengthening his vote majority.

However, this closeness between the Canadian Prime Minister and the Khalistani separatists has been scrutinised by the Indian government for a long time now, with the MEA accusing Trudeau of supporting these separatists who have reportedly been targeting the Hindu populace and Indian officials with threats, and allegedly vandalising Hindu temples.

The local election for the council of British Columbia is scheduled to be held on October 20th. The county in which Nijjar presided the Sikh temple and the place of his murder, British Colombia has the second largest Canada’s Sikh population. This also hints at a possible connection between Trudeau’s political agenda and the expulsion of the IHC in Canada.

Could this be a factor in the Trudeau’s government’s lack of transparency? Could this be a reason for them to hold back despite tugging at the wobbly Jenga of our global diplomacy?

If Canada has not presented concrete evidence because there isn’t any, will India ever let them live this down? Should they?

It is now important that the Canadian government provide all information that led to their inferences.

This article is written with inputs from Bhumika Srihari and Pawan Luthra.

