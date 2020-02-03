Huawei India tells its Chinese techies to stay back home

Source: CNN.com

Huawei India has advised its Chinese employees to stay back home for some time in view of the coronavirus spreading across countries and making a mark in India.

“We are advising our Chinese employees to stay back. We will ask them to stay back in China for some more time, who all were supposed to return,” said Huawei India spokesperson Gilbert Millicent Nathan.

Nathan said the Chinese tech giant will monitor the situation and then take a call on when to call the Chinese employees back for work in India.

Six Huawei India employees, all Indians, underwent tests for coronavirus at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases in Bengaluru in the last one week.

Nathan said all the six employees tested negative for the dreaded disease.

“We had a few Indian employees who were in China, not in Wuhan but other parts of China like our headquarters. So whoever wanted to come back has come back and gone through the coronavirus checkup, ” said Nathan.

He also ruled out that the four Chinese currently quarantined by the Karnataka Family Health and Welfare Department at a hotel in the city were Huawei employees

Huawei operates a research and development centre in Bengaluru, manned by 50-60 Chinese, alongside Indians.

The 5G leader also runs a marketing office in Gurugram where more than 100 Chinese Huawei employees work.

The Huawei spokesperson confirmed that none of the company’s employees in India tested positive for coronavirus.

Nathan said Huawei has completed 20 years of operations in India, employing 7,500 people.

IANS