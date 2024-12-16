How to invest the money your relatives give you like a pro

Reading Time: 5 minutes

We’ve all been there—attending family gatherings, where the aunties, uncles, or that one cousin you barely know, hand you an envelope of cash. It’s the kind of gesture that makes you feel both grateful and slightly awkward, especially when they ask, “Beta, what are you going to do with this money?” invest

You could say, “Invest in the stock market,” but let’s be real, none of us are really sure how that works. So, here’s a practical guide to help you navigate the sticky situation of what to do with that unexpected windfall.

Buy a pair of shoes that make you look rich

There’s always that one relative who insists on giving you money because they think you’re “too young to understand the value of hard work” (thanks, uncle). Instead of saving it for a rainy day or paying bills (how boring), use that cash for something fun and superficial. Head straight to the nearest mall and buy shoes so flashy your reflection in the store window will make you look like you have your life together.

Bonus points if the shoes are so expensive that when someone asks, “Hey, what did you do with that money?” you can respond with a straight face, “Oh, just investing in my future.” They’ll never know!

Put it in a piggy bank (just for old time’s sake)

There’s something oddly comforting about the clink of coins dropping into a piggy bank. And if you happen to find a cute ceramic pig in your parents’ cupboard, use it as a nostalgia trip. Stack those dollars into your very own financial fortress, and when the piggy is full, you’ll have a small fortune… or enough to buy an overpriced coffee at your local café.

Pro tip: If you want to seem more sophisticated, you can even call it “capital reserves” for your “entrepreneurial venture”—which, let’s be honest, probably involves setting up an Etsy store selling handcrafted friendship bracelets. invest

Donate it to a charity (that you’ve created)

Okay, this is the truly clever move. Relatives love hearing that you’re all about giving back to society. So, start a charity—maybe it’s “The Save My Pocket Fund” or “Donate to My Coffee Addiction.” Take the money, and tell your family you’ve created a foundation that’s “changing lives.” You can then use the leftover funds to treat yourself to something nice (e.g. a new phone, because that last one was literally held together with tape).

If anyone questions the legitimacy of your foundation, just reply with, “It’s all about the cause, not the cause of my newest phone bill.”

Splurge on a fancy meal you’ll never be able to afford again

Here’s the thing—if your relatives are going to give you money, you might as well treat yourself to something you’d never normally be able to afford. Think five-star restaurant, where they bring your food with a side of pretentiousness and an unpronounceable wine list.

Once you’ve splurged on the most expensive appetiser (you know, the one that costs as much as your rent) and snapped a few Instagram photos that make it look like you’re living the high life, send your relatives a message saying, “I used your gift to make memories.” Technically true, right?

Invest in your future (a.k.a. buy a book on financial planning)

Now, let’s get serious for a second. Instead of blowing the money on impulse purchases, you could, in theory, use it to better your financial future. But since we know that you’ve probably already read three self-help books this month and are still unsure of your budget, maybe use that money to buy one more. “The Psychology of Money” might be a good choice—because it’ll let you know just how much you should be saving, which we all know will likely last as long as your next online shopping spree. invest

Treat your parents to something fancy

If you’re really feeling like a good child (and need to one-up your sibling who’s always bragging about their “investment portfolio”), use that money to take your parents out for a nice dinner. The key here is to pick a place that’s “fancy” enough to make them feel special but not so fancy that you’ll end up paying an entire month’s salary for dessert.

Plus, when they ask where the money came from, you can say, “Oh, it was just a little gift from the universe,” without revealing the truth: it was, in fact, a small fortune from your aunt who also asked if you’d gotten taller.

Buy that one gadget you don’t need but definitely want

Ever seen something online and thought, “I don’t really need this, but it would be so cool?” That’s where your relatives’ money comes in. Buy the gadget that will make you feel like a futuristic tech genius for a week (until you realize you only use it once). Maybe it’s a smart speaker, a robot vacuum, or a 3D printer—whatever makes you seem like you’re on the cutting edge of technology. Plus, when you post about it, you’ll get a ton of likes from people who assume you’re some kind of inventor.

Start a new hobby that you’ll quit in two weeks

Use your newfound cash to buy all the gear for a hobby you’ll abandon by the end of the month. Perhaps yoga (those mats don’t come cheap), painting (you can never have enough brushes), or an entire set of baking tools (because you will make macarons, you swear). The best part? You can proudly tell your relatives, “I’ve invested in my personal growth!” And when you never touch the yoga mat again, well, at least you’ll have a good excuse for why it’s collecting dust. invest

In conclusion, whether you’re going to stash the cash away in a piggy bank or blow it on a meal you’ll probably regret, the key is to enjoy it. After all, relatives give money out of love, but you’re not obligated to be practical about it. You’ve got one life to live—so why not spend a little (or a lot) of it feeling like a superstar, at least until the next family gathering?

