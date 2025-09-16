Haveli Indian Restaurant: One person dead after gas leak

Reading Time: < 1 minute

At 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, emergency services responded to a gas leak at Haveli Indian Restaurant located on the corner of Garfield Road and Railway Terrace in Riverstone.

One person has been confirmed deceased whilst six others, five of whom are police officers, have been hospitalised.

There are currently Hazmat firefighters on the scene who are investigating the source of the leak. Carbon dioxide has been detected at the site, however, the nature of the leak is yet to be understood.

Specialist doctors, intensive care paramedics and a CareFlight helicopter were also called in to assist victims. Paramedics are still on standby to monitor the fire technicians on site.

No further information is available at this stage.

More to come.

