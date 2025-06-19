‘Gerua’ in Iceland

Reading Time: 5 minutes

Iceland was prominently placed on my bucket list after viewing the 2015 Bollywood film Dilwale, which stars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

The film’s most popular song, ‘Gerua’, was filmed in various picturesque locations across Iceland, and the stunning icy landscapes depicted on screen were so captivating that many aspired to visit the sites where the song was shot.

Indeed, following the film’s release, there was a significant rise in the number of Indian tourists traveling to Iceland. For me, Iceland transformed into a dream destination; recently, that dream was fulfilled.

Besides capturing the thrills of discovering the sights of a new country, my hidden agenda was also to affirm the Icelandic landscape that I saw on the screen was no less beautiful, and I have no hesitation to admit my eyes were not disappointed at all.

Located close to the Arctic Circle, Iceland is a North Atlantic Island nation and a member of the Scandinavian ensemble of countries. It’s believed the island was uninhabited until discovered by Norseman Ingólfur Arnarson in 870 CE during the Viking age. The early settlement comprised of seafaring Norse and Celtic population and began its political journey as a free state, later coming under the rule of the Norwegians and the Danes before becoming independent in 1944.4

Situated in the southwestern corner of the island, Reykjavik serves as the capital of the nation and the primary entry point for international travelers, with the Kelflavik International Airport located 32 kilometers from the city centre.

Hammered by the waves of the North Atlantic and framed by distant snowy mountains, the city is relatively small compared to other European capitals. Nevertheless, its vibrant character and colorful appearance, characterised by houses painted in shades of red, blue, yellow, and green, compensate for its size. The best view of this colorful cityscape can be enjoyed from the top of the 75-metre tall Hallgrimskirkja Church, a 20th-century architectural masterpiece and the city’s most notable landmark.

Reykjavik boasts of many museums, which are great to introduce visitors to the nation’s history and culture. The National Museum of Iceland and the Saga Museum were ideal venues for me to learn more about the Icelandic sagas many of which recount the Viking period, Danish colonisation, religious conflicts and modern developments.

The showstoppers for Iceland are its natural wonders. The land is home to over a hundred volcanoes, some of which are still active. These geological features have significantly influenced Iceland’s rugged terrain through frequent eruptions and lava flows. In glaring contrast to the volcanic activity, Iceland is also home to a substantial number of glaciers, covering around eleven percent of the country’s land area. Due to the coexistence of these extreme natural elements – volcanic fire and icy glaciers – the destination is often referred to as the ‘Land of Fire and Ice’.

While politically and geographically Iceland belongs to Europe, geologically the land belongs to both Eurasia and North America because of its positioning on the Mid-Atlantic Ridge where the two continental tectonic plates converge. This particular area is covered by the Thingvellir National Park where visitors gather not only to capture the natural beauty of the lava field, glacial lakes and views of volcanic mountains at a distance, but to seize a rare glimpse of the edges of the two tectonic plates.

This particular site is also of great historical significance. It was here the early Norse settlers in 930 CE scripted the maiden page of the nation’s history book, opening the world’s first democratic parliament which remained in session until 1798.

The natural spectacles of Iceland can be enjoyed by opting for multiple day tours from Reykjavik. The most popular one is the Golden Circle tour which is a 300km looped route covering three iconic locations –the Gullfoss Waterfall, the colorful Haukadalur geothermal valley where the Strokkur geyser sprouts steam, sometimes up to 30 metres upwards and the Thingvellir National Park.

Instead of day trips, I embarked on a four-day expedition with Iceland Travel, one of region’s reputed tour operators, exploring the renowned South Coast region, which in addition to the Golden Circle spots included many exotic sites, some of which were ‘Gerua’ music video locations like the Skógafoss Waterfall, Reynisfjara Beach, Jökulsárlón Glacial Lagoon and lava fields close to Katla and Hekla volcanic mountains. While there, I could visualise Shah Rukh and Kajol dancing and romancing as seen on screen.

Although ‘Gerua’ was filmed in the summer, my visit occurred during the late winter, when the landscape was enveloped in a thick layer of ice due to significant snowfall. Consequently, rather than observing the natural hues of the pine trees or the yellowish-brown of the moss-covered lava rocks, I was predominantly surrounded by a striking white expanse, an experience that is both rare and extraordinary for someone raised in India and living in Australia.

Furthermore, while volcanoes can be destructive, they also produce substantial geothermal energy, which is harnessed in Iceland for a variety of purposes, including heating homes, swimming pools, and greenhouses, as well as for baking bread. While at the Haukadalur valley, I had the opportunity to taste Icelandic rye bread baked in a pot packed under the outdoor natural sand for almost a day.

One of Iceland’s main attractions is the Blue Lagoon, a renowned geothermal spa where immersing oneself in its mineral-rich, healing waters is profoundly revitalising. This experience was the final activity of our tour, and after nearly two hours in the pool, all my fatigue from four days of road travel dissipated, leaving me invigorated and grateful to Iceland for the unforgettable journey.

TRAVEL NOTEBOOK

Getting There Fly Qantas (www.qantas.com) via London to Reykjavik

Stay Fosshotel Reykjavik (www.islandshotel.is), Hotel Stracta (www.stractahotels.is) and Hotel Klaustur (www.hotelklaustur.is)

Tours For info on tours to Iceland, check Beyond Travels (www.beyondtravel.com.au)

