Festive delights: Five healthy oven recipes for holiday season

The delicious feasts passed down through generations are truly the ones that make celebrations truly special! But are you worried about your health this festive season but still want to savor the incredible delicacies? Worry not, because we got you covered!

Baked Palak Paneer Stuffed Mushrooms Festive delights

The classic blend of spinach and paneer forms a delicious filling. Bake them in your trusty oven to ensure the mushrooms are perfectly tender and packed with flavor. To add a festive twist, garnish your creations with a generous sprinkle of grated paneer, which enhances the richness of the dish, and a drizzle of a luscious tomato-based sauce that brings a burst of tangy, zesty goodness to each delectable bite.

Ingredients:

Paneer (Indian cottage cheese)

Fresh spinach leaves

Mushrooms

Tomato-based sauce

Shredded paneer for garnish

Steps:

Prepare the Filling:

Rinse and chop fresh spinach leaves. Cube the paneer into small pieces. Clean and finely chop the mushrooms. Preheat your oven. Place the chopped mushrooms on a baking tray. Bake until they are soft and release their natural juices. In a bowl, combine the baked mushrooms with chopped spinach and cubed paneer. Mix well to ensure the flavors meld together. Take small portions of the filling and carefully stuff them inside additional paneer cubes or slices, creating a sandwich effect. Place the stuffed paneer pieces back on the baking tray. Bake until the paneer is slightly golden and heated through. Once baked, remove the stuffed paneer from the oven. Top each piece with a dollop of rich tomato-based sauce for a zesty flavor. Sprinkle shredded paneer over the top for added richness. Serve warm as an appetizer, setting the stage for a festive and innovative culinary experience.



Baked Chicken Tikka

If you’re a fan of Indian street food, you’ll love this healthier twist on chicken tikka. Marinate chicken pieces in a tantalizing mixture of yogurt and an array of aromatic spices to create a smoky, tandoori-inspired flavor. Whether you choose to grill, bake, or cook on the stovetop, the result is succulent, tender chicken that captures the essence of street-side culinary festive delights.

Ingredients:

Chicken pieces (breast or thigh)

Plain yogurt

Aromatic spices (such as garam masala, turmeric, cumin, coriander, and chili powder)

Salt to taste

Lemon juice

Oil for brushing

Steps:

In a large bowl, mix plain yogurt with a generous amount of aromatic spices like garam masala, turmeric, cumin, coriander, and chili powder. Add salt to taste and a squeeze of lemon juice to the yogurt-spice mixture.

Add salt to taste and a squeeze of lemon juice to the yogurt-spice mixture. Place the chicken pieces in the bowl and ensure they are fully coated with the marinade. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour, or for best results, leave it overnight.

Preheat your oven to a high temperature (about 200°C or 400°F).

Preheat your oven to a high temperature (about 200°C or 400°F). Line a baking tray with aluminum foil and place a rack over it. Arrange the marinated chicken pieces on the rack.

Brush the chicken with a little oil to help it get a nice color while baking. Place the tray in the preheated oven.

Bake for about 20-30 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through and has a nice char on the edges. Halfway through, turn the chicken pieces over so they cook evenly.

Once done, let the chicken rest for a few minutes.

Serve hot, garnished with fresh coriander leaves or a side of lemon wedges.

Baked Sweet Potato Fries

Baked sweet potato fries are not only delicious but also a healthier alternative to traditional deep-fried fries. Sweet potatoes are a great source of vitamins, fiber, and antioxidants. Here’s a simple recipe for baked sweet potato fries: Preheat the Siemens iQ700 oven to 425°F (220°C). Toss sweet potato fries with olive oil, paprika, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Spread the fries in a single layer on a baking sheet. Bake for 20-25 minutes, flipping halfway through, until the fries are golden and crispy.

Ingredients:

Sweet potatoes

Olive oil

Paprika

Garlic powder

Salt

Pepper

Steps:

Wash and peel the sweet potatoes. Cut them into thin, fry-shaped strips. Turn on your oven and preheat it to 425°F (220°C). In a large bowl, toss the sweet potato strips with a generous amount of olive oil. Add paprika, garlic powder, salt, and pepper to taste. Mix well so all the fries are evenly coated with the seasoning. Lay out the seasoned sweet potato fries in a single layer on a baking sheet. Make sure they are not overcrowded to ensure even cooking. Place the baking sheet in the preheated oven. Bake for 20-25 minutes. Halfway through, flip the fries to ensure they are golden and crispy on both sides. Once done, remove the fries from the oven. Let them cool for a few minutes to crisp up further. Serve warm as a delicious and healthy side dish or snack.



Baked apple crisp

It is a classic and wholesome dessert that captures the essence of fall flavors. Fresh, crisp apples are the star of the show, their natural sweetness intensified through the baking process. The dish begins by layering slices of apples in a baking dish, creating a juicy and flavorful base. The magic happens with the topping – a crumbly mixture of oats, almond flour, and a touch of cinnamon. This festive delight combination adds a satisfying crunch to every bite. To sweeten the deal, a drizzle of maple syrup provides a natural and nuanced sweetness

Ingredients:

Fresh apples

Oats

Almond flour

Cinnamon

Maple syrup

Steps:

Wash, peel, and thinly slice the apples. Preheat the oven to a moderate temperature. Arrange the apple slices in a baking dish, creating a flat, even base. In a bowl, mix together oats, almond flour, and a sprinkle of cinnamon.

Stir until the mixture is well combined. Evenly spread the crumble topping over the layer of apples in the baking dish. Gently drizzle maple syrup over the crumble topping for added sweetness. Place the dish in the preheated oven. Bake until the apples are tender and the topping is golden brown and crisp, about 30-40 minutes. Let the apple crisp cool slightly before serving. Enjoy warm, perhaps with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or a dollop of whipped cream for an extra indulgent treat.



Baked Rasgulla Cheesecake

Transform the beloved classic rasgulla into a modern fusion dessert by introducing it to the world of cheesecakes. Incorporate crushed rasgullas as a lusciously sweet and syrupy layer nestled in the heart of the cheesecake. To complete this festive delight, add a light and creamy cheese mixture on top. This inventive dessert marries the traditional and contemporary, offering a delectable treat that combines the best of both worlds.

Ingredients: Festive Delights

Rasgullas (Indian sweet cheese balls)

Cream cheese

Sugar

Eggs

Vanilla extract

Graham cracker crumbs or any preferred biscuit for the base Festive delights

Steps:

Crush graham crackers or biscuits to form a fine crumb. Press the crumbs into the bottom of a springform pan to form the cheesecake base. Preheat the oven to a moderate temperature. Drain and lightly crush the rasgullas, keeping some syrup aside. Spread the crushed rasgullas over the crumb base. In a bowl, blend cream cheese and sugar until smooth. Add eggs and vanilla extract, mixing until just combined. Pour the creamy cheese mixture over the layer of rasgullas in the pan.

Smooth the top with a spatula. Place the cheesecake in the preheated oven.

Bake until the edges are set but the center is still slightly wobbly, about 45-55 minutes. Remove the cheesecake from the oven and let it cool to room temperature.

Refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight for the best texture. Slice the cheesecake and drizzle with the reserved rasgulla syrup before serving.

Enjoy this unique fusion dessert that’s both rich in flavor and texture.



