Fast track your weight loss with these kitchen essentials

Looking to lose some extra kilos? Look no further than some easy-to-find items in your own kitchen.

“Diet and exercise can help to lose weight in a healthy way but how well one knows their kitchen and its items, makes a world of difference to someone who has an urge to shred some extra pounds. Incorporating some food items from the kitchen in a day to day diet can have a big impact on one’s ability to lose weight,” says Dr. Partap Chauhan, noted ayurvedacharya and Director, Jiva Ayurveda.

His weight loss suggestion? Embrace Ayurveda!

He points to five kitchen items that aid weight loss by boosting metabolism and digestion at your best convenience.

Cinnamon:

Cinnamon has been used in Ayurveda for its disinfectant, anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. When it comes to weight loss, this sweet fragrant spice boosts metabolism, lowers blood sugar levels and cholesterol. Drinking cinnamon infused water first thing in the morning helps to suppress appetite, lower bad cholesterol and boost metabolism.

Black Pepper:

According to Ayurveda, black pepper is considered to be an effective agent for weight loss. It decreases blockages in the body, improves circulation and digestion while stimulating the metabolism. It also helps the body detox and inhibits it from accumulating fat.

Ginger:

This magic spice of Ayurveda boosts metabolism by 20 per cent, helps improve gut health, melts fat and flushes out toxins. It’s antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties aid digestion, while its appetite suppressant properties ensure that you don’t gorge on your favourite treats. Regular intake of these spices can not only help to lose weight but can dramatically improve overall health.

Lemon:

Including lemon in food, sprinkling on salads or just making lemonade helps in rapid weight loss. Lemons contain a high amount of vitamin C and soluble fiber that give them a number of health benefits. Lemons may reduce your risk of heart disease, anemia, kidney stones, digestive issues and cancer. The most important part is to eat it wisely and one won’t be far from one’s ideal weight.

Honey:

Consuming honey right before hitting the bed, can help burn more calories during the early hours of sleep. Essential hormones in honey suppress appetite and aid weight loss in much easier way. It also helps in reducing belly fat, which is linked to an increased risk of heart disease, diabetes and cancer.