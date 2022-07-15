REVIEW: Gargi

A reasonably good understanding of the working of the judicial system in India seems to have enabled director Gautham Ramachandran to come up with a refreshingly fresh script that makes several pertinent points on a number of topics ranging from rape, child sexual abuse to transgender rights.

Gargi (Sai Pallavi) is a middle-class woman working in a school, who lives with her aged parents and younger sister. With her wedding on the verge of getting fixed, Gargi is concerned about dowry demands being made by the bridegroom’s side.

Nevertheless, she is in a happy frame of mind until one day news breaks out that the cops have arrested a fifth person in a sensational case pertaining to the gang-rape of a girl child.

Initially, Gargi pays little or no attention to the news but when her dad doesn’t return home that night and she gets to know that he, along with other employees at an apartment complex, have been taken in for questioning by the cops in connection with the gang-rape case, her heart skips a beat.