Entertainment bonanza awaits Indian community

Fans of Indian music, films and comedy in Australia are up for a major treat in the first half of 2023 as some well-known shows and celebs come down to our shores. From Ghazal maestro Ghulam Ali to Bollywood rockstar Farhan Akhtar and pretentious comic Kanan Gill to ‘Dr. Mashoor Gulati’ a.k.a Sunil Grover, entertainment, entertainment, and more entertainment is the flavour of the season.

ARJUN RAMPAL

The Rock On actor who we remember seeing in Sydney while he was shooting for his 2010 film, We are Family with Kajol and Kareena Kapoor Khan, is set to be back in town. This time not for a film, but to interact with his beloved fans in both Sydney and Melbourne this month

KANAN GILL

If you have seen the hilarious YouTube series Pretentious Movie Reviews and gushed over stand-up comic Kanan Gill’s timing, your time has come. The Bengaluru-based Gill is all set for his Australia tour next month, and will be performing in Perth, Sydney and Melbourne to tickle your funny bones.

UDIT NARAYAN

Legendary Bollywood playback singer who for three decades has lent his voice to most of India’s leading male actors such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and gave us thousands of hit songs, is all set to perform on Australian soil. Catch the Padma Bhushan singer live in Melbourne and Sydney next month.

ANUBHAV BASSI

A qualified lawyer, Civil Services aspirant, and entrepreneur. We are not talking about three different individuals but all-in-one stand-up comedian Anubhav Bassi. Best known for shows like Bas Kar Bassi and Amazon Funnies monologues, this lawyer-turned-comic is preparing to make his Australian audience ROFL in Feb.

GURU RANDHAWA AND NORA FATEHI

If Lagdi Lahore dee ya and Ban ja tu meri rani are among your favourite songs, then it’s time to be excited. Punjabi Pop singer Guru Randhawa will be performing in Australia next month. Randhawa is all set to perform with Bollywood entertainer Nora Fatehi who is known for setting the stage on fire (FIFA World Cup, anyone?)

SUNIL GROVER

Famous for his comic acts as female character Gutthi, and Dr. Mashoor Gulati on Indian TV and for his roles in Hindi films like Bharat, Patakhaa and Goodbye, Sunil Grover is all things funny. Laugh out loud with actor, stand-up comic, and entertainer this March as he brings a new set of jokes for his Aussie audience.

FARHAN AKHTAR

Australia’s very own son-in-law from Bollywood, filmmaker-actor-singer Farhan Akhtar will be back but this time with his Farhan Live Band. Expect numbers from the actor’s movies Rock On, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Wazir etc, and new work. Catch him performing live on stage this April.

SUKHWINDER SINGH

A high energy experience coming up in March, fellow Indian-Aussies. Get set to welcome popular Bollywood playback singer Sukhwinder Singh who delivered high-octave hits like Chaiyyan Chaiyyan and Gallan Goodiyaan. All we can say is, Jai Ho!

GHULAM ALI

Ghazal legend and singer extraordinaire Ghulam Ali may be nearly 83, but his famously effortless singing style shows no sign of slowing down. Check him out for yourself when he tours here shortly.

SARA ALI KHAN

The effervescent actor known for Simmba, Kedarnath, and Love Aaj Kal is making her way Down Under in Feb, just to spend some quality time with her fans.

KUNAL KAMRA

The comic who is often creating headlines for the wrong reasons will be in Australia for all the right reasons. Yes, in March Kunal Kamra will be touring all around Oz doing what he does best – observational comedy.

NEHA KAKKAR

Get ready to groove to Bollywood music industry’s atta girl Neha Kakkar’s energetic chartbusters, as she pumps up the beat with her live performance this March.

HARIHARAN

Indian pop and playback legend Hariharan is coming to town. Padma Shri Hariharan will be performing Bollywood hits at the iconic State Theatre in Sydney in April.

LAXMIKANT PYARELAL

Pyarelal of the famed Bollywood music composer duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal, who gave some of the iconic hit songs in the ‘70s will take to the stage in April. He is coming along with eminent Bollywood singers Kavita Krishnamurti, Amit Kumar and Sudesh Bhosle, who will be singing hits composed by the music director duo.

JAY SHETTY

This has nothing to do with Bollywood but rather a 90-minute life-enhancing experience. Storyteller and former monk Jay Shetty will take the audience on a journey of finding, keeping, and even letting go of love. Expect live meditations, experiments, and demonstrations in April.

