14 Indian films and series releasing in December 2022

From Gold, Govinda Naam Mera and Dhamaka, to Qala, Salaam Venky and Pippa, there's a lot on offer this holiday month

By Torsha Sen
Indian films releasing december 2022
Reading Time: 4 minutes

 

Here’s our pick of the Indian films and series releasing this December. Worth waiting for? You decide!

Gold (Theatre release)


The highly anticipated comeback of director Alphonse Puthren, this Malayalam film stars Prithiviraj Sukumaran and Nayanthara (besides 60 other prominent southern stars, if reports are to be believed). All we know so far is that the film is about buying a new car, to impress a girl… Release date 1 Dec.

Gold Indian film poster
Source: IMDb

Govinda Naam Mera (Disney+Hotstar)


The very charming Govinda Waghmare (Vicky Kaushal) juggles his time and love between his wife Mrs. Waghmare (Bhumi Pednekar), his girlfriend (Kiara Advani) and a murder mystery that entangles them all in chaos, confusion, and laughter. Release date 16 Dec.

Qala (Netflix)

Lead Tripti Dimri, in her second Anvita Dutt directorial, stars here with late Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan in his debut. Tripti plays a talented singer with a rising career, coping with the pressure of success, a mother’s disdain, and the voices of doubt within her. Release date 1 Dec.

Cirkus (Theatre release)

A much-anticipated Rohit Shetty film that has been in the making for past two years, this film stars Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. However, the usual Rohit Shetty ensemble with proven track record in comedy, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Mukesh Tiwari and Varun Sharma also play a part. Release date 23 Dec.

cirkus indian film poster
Source: IMDb

Freddy (Disney+Hotstar)


This film is a dark romantic thriller about obsession and love, starring Kartik Aryan and Alaya F. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh who takes up interesting projects irrespective of genres, this one looks like a spine-chilling story. Release date 2 Dec.

Freddy Aaliyah F poster
Source: IMDb

Ved (Theatre release)

The film brings back actor Riteish Deshmukh and wife, actor Genelia Deshmukh, the much loved ‘star-jodi’ back on the big screen once again. A tale of passionate love, Ved also marks Riteish’s directorial debut and Genelia’s Marathi film debut. Release date 30 Dec.

Ved Riteish Genelia film
Source: IMDb

An Action Hero (Theatre release)

Youth Icon. Superstar. Action Hero. At the age of just 30, Maanav (Ayushman Khurrana) was at the peak of his career when he got caught up in an accident while filming in Haryana. Maanav, who was once a household name, is now living in hiding.  Release date 2 Dec.

Ayushmann an action hero
Source: IMDb

READ ALSO: Indian films at Australia Pacific Screen Awards 2022

Pippa (Theatre release)


The makers of Uri (2019), Rang De Basanti (2006), and Airlift (2016) have joined hands to make yet another film, patriotic at heart. Pippa starring Ishan Khattar and Mrunal Thakur is set in the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak War. Release date 9 Dec.

Pippa patriotic film
Source: IMDb

DSP (Theatre release)


Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi stars here in titular role, playing a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) named Vascodagama. DSP is directed by Ponram; Anukeerthy Vas plays female lead. Release date 2 Dec.

Tamil film DSP poster
Source: IMDb

Salaam Venky (Theatre release)


An emotional roller-coaster, this Kajol and Vishal Jethwa starrer will see them playing mother and son, hoping to win the battle called ‘life’. Directed by Revathi, the film also stars Rahul Bose, Rajeev Khandelwal in pivotal roles and has cameo by Amir Khan. Release date 9 Dec.

Salaam venky indian film releasing december 2022
Source: IMDb

Connect (Theatre release)

Produced by Vignesh Shivan, this 95-minute Tamil horror thriller that comes with no intermission, and stars Nayanthara, Sathyaraj, Vinay Rai and Bollywood’s Anupam Kher in pivotal roles. The film is a horror-thriller set during the lockdown in India. Release date 22 Dec.

Connect film poster
Source IMDb

HIT: The Second Case (Theatre release)

The second installment in The HIT Verse, this film stars Adivi Sesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary. HIT: The Second Case is an action thriller written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu. Adivi Shesh has replaced Vishwak Sen in this much anticipated sequel. Release date 2 Dec.

poster of HIT Second Case
Source: IMDb

Dhamaka (Theatre release)

An action entertainer directed by Trinadharao Nakkina, this Telugu film stars Ravi Teja and Sree Leela in lead roles along with Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Tanikella Bharani, Rao Ramesh, Chirag Jani, Ali, Praveen, Hyper Aadi, Pavithra Lokesh, Tulasi, Rajshree Nair, and many others as supporting cast. Release date 23 Dec.

poster of telugu film Dhamaka
Source: IMDb

Kushi (Theatre release)

A much-awaited Tamil-Telugu romantic film, this is a love story between an army officer and a Kashmiri girl in the mountains of Jammu and Kashmir. Telugu heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda has been cast opposite the ever-charming Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Release date 23 Dec.

kushi Indian film releasing december 2022
Source: IMDb

READ ALSO: Sydney filmmaker Jayant Sharma scores six nominations at local film fest 

 

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

