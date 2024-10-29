Diwali through the ages

Reading Time: 8 minutes

Diwali, the festival of lights, has evolved over generations, each celebration leaving behind a trail of memories. We asked people to share how their Diwali has changed over the years – what was once a simple evening of diyas and homemade sweets is now a blend of nostalgia and modern festivity. From childhoods spent lighting sparklers to today’s Instagram-worthy photos, these stories reveal how Diwali’s magic endures, even as traditions shift.

Diwali through Tweens and teens

Learning the lights

Prabhnoor Kaur, 11, Melbourne

As a young kid, I’m really happy because I’ve learned so much about Diwali, and it’s such a cool festival! It’s called the Festival of Light, and it’s really important in both Hinduism and Sikhism. In Hinduism, people celebrate Diwali because Shri Ram Chandra Ji came back to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana. In Sikhism, it’s special because Shri Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji, the Sixth Guru of Sikhs, rescued 52 kings who were imprisoned by a Mughal king and brought them to the Golden Temple, where they celebrated his bravery and kindness. People start getting ready for Diwali 1-2 months before by cleaning, painting, and decorating their homes. On the actual day, everyone exchanges gifts and sweets, lights diyas with ghee or mustard oil, and wax candles too! The best part is that the day ends with colourful fireworks and a wish. I feel like I know so much more about Diwali now!

Embracing adulthood in tradition

Aayush Gupta, 16, Sydney

Diwali isn’t just a festival that comes around every year, signalling cash-strapped envelopes and mum’s scrumptious food. Last year, when my sister flew to the US for her graduation trip, our house suddenly felt empty. The joys of a home cooked meal or praying in front of a Hindu deity, everyday occurrences, felt more important now that I was involved in them. As I drifted to sleep that Diwali night, I felt content, simply because I had experienced adulthood for a day and I couldn’t wait for more. As I go over Year 12 preparation which sadly consists of stationery lists and paranoid textbook readings, I look back with a smile on my face thinking of what life could be like after school and how I can be more involved in all our special celebrations.

Diwali through the 20s

Finding home away from home

Devna Luthra, 28, Sydney / London

Diwali time for me growing up was always right in the middle of end of year exams. Now that I’m all done with that time in my life, I’m glad now to not relate Diwali with impending assignment deadlines and late-night study sessions. Sadly, I don’t live near my family at the moment and have traded the sunny streets of Sydney for busy and bustling London. Last year I was fresh off the aeroplane at Diwali. I didn’t have my family nearby, and was too new in the city to really know anyone. So, I made my own little Diwali celebration by visiting Southall (the “Indian capital” of the UK!). While it was sad to realise that there wouldn’t be anyone bringing home Diwali sweets, I felt connected to my family when I was able to buy my own, and share my story with them of a different type of Diwali.

Distant Diwalis

Sahil Negi, 28, Melbourne

Diwali for me as a 28-year-old living in Sydney, away from family in India, is a mix of nostalgia and adaptation. The usual buzz of family gatherings, sweets, and vibrant celebrations is replaced by video calls and solo rituals. The streets may not be lit with the same fervour, but I have to create my own little Diwali at home, lighting diyas and cooking traditional dishes. The vibrant Indian community in Harris Park offers some solace with cultural events, but the distance from loved ones is felt deeply. Amid the festive lights, there’s a quiet longing for the warmth of home and the closeness of family. Totally miss it!!

Diwali through the 30s

Passing the torch

Gaurav Malhotra, 35, Sydney

Growing up, Diwali for me meant spending quality time with the whole family. Papa would bring home crackers for us and us three brothers would enjoy bursting them at night. We also ate lots of jalebi and pakoras. After moving to Sydney, Diwali for me was quiet and alone. It was not something I looked forward to anymore. Now as a husband and father of two children, Diwali is something I enjoy celebrating again. We start decorating the house a month before Diwali and on the day spend quality time with the kids. We burn sparklers, eat good food and enjoy each other’s company. The best part for me is that my 5-year-old son waits for the sparklers and pop-up boxes just like I would wait for my dad. The Diwali tradition continues in our family but with different characters.

From daughter to mother

Shraddha Khule, 34, Melbourne

Diwali has always held a special place in my heart. As a child, I would wake up at 6 with my brother and sister to burst firecrackers, while my mum made delicious sweets. We wore new clothes and visited family, and those memories are still vivid. Now, as a wife and mother of a 3-year-old, and celebrating Diwali in Australia, it feels both different and the same. While the celebrations have evolved, the emotions remain unchanged. I now follow the same rituals with my son that I once shared with my parents, ensuring he experiences the same joy and traditions that shaped my childhood.

Diwali through the 40s

New beginnings

Shamma Sharma, 42, Melbourne

Celebrating Diwali has transformed significantly for us over the years. Growing up in Chandigarh, the festival was a vibrant affair, filled with family gatherings, colourful decorations, and neighbourhood fireworks that lit up the night sky. The joy of dressing in new clothes and sharing sweets with friends created lasting memories for both of us.

After spending two years in Singapore, we experienced a rich blend of cultures that deepened our understanding of the festival. Moving to Melbourne about ten years ago brought new challenges and opportunities for celebration as a couple. Here, we’ve embraced a more personal approach to Diwali, appreciating the quieter moments we share together. Cooking traditional dishes and reminiscing about our childhood celebrations have become cherished rituals.

Now, our focus has shifted from grand festivities to meaningful connections, blending our Indian heritage with Australian influences. This evolution makes Diwali a time for reflection, gratitude, and renewed hope, celebrating not just lights but the warmth of our shared journey.

Quiet celebrations

Gaurav Gupta, 41, Melbourne

Diwali has taken on a different meaning for me as life has progressed. Growing up in India, it was all about the energy and excitement – the streets buzzing with people, the crackle of fireworks in the air, and families coming together to celebrate. I remember the thrill of helping my parents decorate the house, lighting diyas, and wearing new clothes to mark the occasion.

Now, living in Melbourne for almost a decade, Diwali feels more reflective. It’s not just about the outward celebrations anymore. With work and life taking over, I’ve come to appreciate the quieter side of the festival. My wife and I still try to keep some of the traditions alive – cooking the same dishes we grew up with and lighting diyas in the evening – but it’s more about finding joy in those small, meaningful rituals. Diwali has become less about the noise and more about the connection to our roots, and to each other.

Diwali through the 50s

Clay diyas to LEDs

Rimpal Talwar, 56, Melbourne

Over the years, Diwali celebrations have changed significantly. When I was a child, we celebrated in a more traditional, community-centric way. Preparations began a month in advance, with the family thoroughly cleaning the house. We lit clay diyas and candles, set off firecrackers, offered Lakshmi puja, and spent evenings with family, exchanging homemade sweets and gifts. The celebrations were focused on the local community, with temple visits being common. We visited nearby relatives and sent greetings to those farther away. In the evening, we distributed sweets around the neighbourhood with my mother and sisters. Now, however, Diwali has embraced modern influences. Electric lights and LED decorations are common. We still visit local friends, distribute gifts, call family in India, and create rangoli. In the evening, we pray, eat sweets, and light diyas.

A lifetime of celebrations

Archna, 59, Sydney

Diwali has transformed beautifully for me over the years, mirroring the rich tapestry of my life. As a child, it was a magical time filled with the warmth of family – cleaning our home until it sparkled, exchanging thoughtful gifts, lighting sparklers and indulging in a feast. Moving to Sydney after marriage, I found joy in the camaraderie of the Indian community, where we hosted lively dinner parties filled with laughter, delicious food, and spirited games. As my daughters grew up, their lovely dance performances at Diwali functions added a new layer of celebration, showcasing our culture’s vibrancy. Now, as we gather with extended family in Sydney, our home transforms into a festive haven adorned with lights and sweets, echoing the love and traditions passed down through generations. This year promises to be extraordinary as I celebrate Diwali in India, immersing myself in the very essence of my heritage.

Diwali through the 60s

Lessons in light

Rajesh Dave, 65, Sydney

Diwali is one of the cherished times of the year when our extended family gathers to celebrate not only the Festival of Lights but also the rich values that form the foundation of our culture. It’s a beautiful opportunity to remind the younger generation about the triumph of good over evil and the importance of always striving to do what is right. These moments help them develop the ability to assess daily life situations and empower them to recognise and choose the right path. On another level, as the kids grow and pursue their own interests, Diwali also becomes a chance to network within the family, tapping into the collective brainpower and creativity we all share!

Simplicity and memories

Neena Aggarwal, 62, Sydney

Diwali has always been a special time for me, especially growing up in a big family with my four younger siblings. We would light diyas, share sweets, and make endless rangolis. My mother was the heart of our Diwali, her presence filled the house with warmth. But after she recently passed, things changed. My siblings all have families of their own, and Diwali has taken on a quieter tone for me. In my younger days, Diwali was all about the energy of preparation – decorating the house, helping in the kitchen, and the excitement of the fireworks. But now, at 62, I find myself enjoying the simplicity of lighting a diya, reflecting on old memories, and feeling the presence of those no longer with us. The celebrations in India have also changed – it’s become more about the quieter moments, like watching the kids enjoy what we once did, and less about the grand festivities. Age has made me appreciate these quieter, more reflective Diwalis.

