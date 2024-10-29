Diwali 2024: What lights up your life?

Reading Time: 7 minutes



The bright lights of Diwali (also known as Deepawali) are here, and with it comes warmth, festivities and love. Regardless of what denomination you are, or language you speak, Diwali is a time to come together and discover the light and joy in the people, places and things around us.

This year, we asked the community to tell us what lights up their life; from family and friends to volunteering and travelling, there’s so much in this world that we continue to find solace in, and which invigorates us through the darkest of days.

Santosh Gupta

I find light in children! I see the future in them and passing on good things to them is like lighting up the rows of lamps for Deepavali! Their minds are like clean slates, and we can print whatever we want so they can illuminate the universe like string of lights when they grow old. The children will keep passing good down generations. Children are the most innocent, carefree and happy humans and enjoy the Deepavali most. They remind me of my childhood enjoying new clothes, sweets and firecrackers and sparklers on Deepavali without feeling bothered about anything in the world.

Tanvi Mor

I find light in community service, because it connects me with something greater than myself, igniting a deeper sense of purpose. Whether connecting with the local community, volunteering for a cause or helping someone in need, these moments bring warmth and meaning to my life. This passion led me to host events centred on community engagement, start ‘Remove Blindfolds’, a social project addressing homelessness, and serve the public as a Justice of the Peace. Diwali, the festival of lights, symbolises hope, reminding me that even the smallest gesture can make a profound difference, brightening lives and fostering peace for everyone.

Chitra Mathews

I find light in getting phone and video calls from my children and grandchildren. They are a very precious part of my day and week. They give me a lot of joy, comfort and happiness. I wait for their calls, and they instantly change how I feel about my day and life. My husband and I live far from our family and the main contact is on the phone. I am very thankful to God for my precious family.

Nidhi Panicker

I find light in the mundane reality of travel – the frantic trip to the airport, the constant checking of travel documents, indulging in the delusional fantasy that I might get an upgrade at the check-in counter if I dress well, and the magic of international airports and their out-of-budget shopping laneways. These small moments, for me, enhance the joy I feel when I go overseas over Diwali; finishing that intense hike, finding the best hawker food in the tiniest of alleys, or having a conversation with a local in their language.

Anu Shivaram

I find light in reaching out to people in need, especially children. I work for a charity called Vision 2020. Around Diwali every year, we look for deserving organisations in India and help them with the funds we raise. This year we are supporting an orphanage with school-age children. I sleep well at night thinking my efforts might have contributed a tiny bit to provide nutritious food for a child or buy them schoolbooks. This gives more joy than anything we do for ourselves – try it! Alone, we may not achieve much; collectively we can light up many lives.

Sruthi Sajeev

I find light in my grandparents. My grandmother taught me being strong doesn’t necessarily mean being stern or defensive, and to be kind even when it’s difficult (and I’m sure that I gave her many difficult moments). My grandpa’s positivity has not declined with age. He is sure I will achieve whatever I set my mind to, regardless of any setbacks or failures I experience. I look forward to evening phone calls with them, where we talk about anything from university, friendships, to the latest scandal in whatever soap opera my grandma happens to be watching.

Arana Roy

I find light in my dog Benji. He is the most well-mannered and affectionate dog you will ever meet and is always there when you need him. I love everything about him – his woolly coat, his playful nature, the weird way he sits on his couch, his big smile when we come home, his love of forever chasing rabbits he will never catch. Going on walks with him are the most peaceful times of my day, when I can disconnect from the world and focus on myself and him. I am so thankful to have him lighting up my life!

Bedashree Gogoi

I find light in my family and their happiness. I am a new mummy in town with my second child. Every time I watch my children and their giggles, smiles and laughter, it makes my day worthwhile. The sheer pleasure of having them around me during festivals makes it all special. Cooking their favourite dishes, surprising them with gifts, planning for a holiday together and spending time with them; these small moments of joy where I can see the satisfaction and sparkle in their eyes lights me up. I can’t wait to celebrate this Diwali with my loved ones.

Rithivi Sangha

I find light in my partner Maria. For the last four years, he’s been helping me pick up the pieces and fix parts of me that he didn’t break. We’re not the perfect couple but I find myself profoundly confident that he’ll treat me like I’ve always deserved even when he can’t or shouldn’t. His laugh is my favourite sound in the world and his voice melts the day’s troubles away. He came into my life when I needed love the most and never left. He is what lights up my life.

Lakshmi Ganapathy

I find light in kittens! I’m allergic to them, but I love watching all kinds of kitten videos on Instagram – kitten feeding, memes, home videos of kittens falling off things. They’re so tiny and innocent – they remind me life doesn’t have to be serious all the time, and to look around once in a while. I aspire to be as carefree as they are, just sleeping, eating and stretching all day. Orange kittens are my favourite, always walking into things – very relatable!

Sandip Hor

I find light in discovering different parts of the world. This inner urge of mine inspires me to see through my own eyes things that I have only read, heard about, or seen photographs. I can’t explain the extent of bliss I sensed when touched the exact location in Bethlehem, Palestine where Jesus was born, stood under the same tree in Bodh Gaya, India where Buddha meditated 2500 years ago, got splashed by the gushing waters of Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, viewed Paris from the top of Eiffel Tower or unfolded reasons for human sacrifice in ancient Mexico. To share that light with others, travel writing has become my passion.

Nehal Chhatrapati

I find light in my son! He brightens our home and lives and fills it with joy every single day with his boundless energy and infectious cheer. Watching him grow is bittersweet— from a tiny human who could barely walk to a young boy full of kindness, chivalry, and warmth that he so freely shares with those around him. It’s truly magical to see fragments of our personalities reflected in him, as he blends his own unique character with the habits and traits he’s inherited from us.

Kasuni Imbulana

I find light in the warmth of community and shared celebration. As a Sri Lankan born in Australia, I’ve always admired Indian culture and cinema, and Diwali holds a special place in my heart. Celebrating with my Indian friends or at my Bollywood dance school, the festival becomes a joyful blend of love, light, and colour. Attending events like the Premier’s Diwali in Melbourne has deepened my appreciation for these vibrant traditions, reminding me of the beauty in diversity and the power of community. For me, Diwali is about sharing light and the connections that brighten our lives.

Liv Sudha

I find light within my friends. I cherish all of the time we spend together. Each smile, laugh and hug reminds me of the importance of human connection and shared experiences. I admire their beautiful qualities and ability to be vulnerable. When I’m in times of struggle, their genuine kindness and love help me find perspective, encouraging me to embrace my own strengths. I feel an immediate sense of safety and comfort in their presence. We support each other unconditionally, and I’ve learnt so much from them over the years. Happy Diwali to my beautiful friends who light up my life.

Neha Jain

I find light in the fun we create as a family, in the lively singalongs, hands sticky from making mithai, and the mess of craft supplies scattered as we decorate together for Diwali. It’s in the shared joy of creating something special—be it a sweet treat, a colourful rangoli, or simply memories that last. Each year, our Diwali is filled with laughter, music, and creativity, with every little moment reminding me of how precious these times together are. The brightest light is the happiness we share, celebrating the festival with our own joyful traditions and endless love.

Sharmila Chetan Charles

I find light in old photographs, retro Hindi Bollywood songs and chatting with old friends. The whole family smiles together in old photos without filters, not for social media. Celebrating every festival together with family and neighbours brings light into my life, because ‘Old is Gold’ and gold shines forever.

