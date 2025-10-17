Diwali desserts: Aussie reinvention

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Forget the predictable gulab jamun and kulfi cones – Indian desserts are getting bold new makeovers in Australia. At some of our most loved restaurants, for Diwali desserts, chefs are reimagining tradition with playful, unexpected twists: think sea salt folded into besan laddoos, whisky poured into creamy kulfi, cashews with lychee, or a jalebi-churro mashup! The results are indulgent, inventive, and sometimes surprising – but always unforgettable. Here’s a taste of the sweet revolution reshaping the Indian dining scene Down Under – just in time for your Diwali celebration.

Pomegranate Gola with Basundi

Think crushed California pomegranates frozen into a jewel-bright granita, lifted with lime juice, palm sugar, black salt, and a whisper of pepper. On the side: creamy basundi, simmered and reduced milk sweetened and scented with rose and nutmeg, poured silkily over the icy granita, or gola. The contrast of tart and sweet, cool and rich, is pure delight. Paired with a glass of 2013 Royal Tokaji, it’s a festive dessert that sparkles on the palate.

Nilgiri’s : nilgiris.com.au

Jalebi Churro

Now this is a playful cross-cultural dessert mashup – hello India, hello Spain! Two different worlds are combined here: imagine a churro shaped like a jalebi spiral, golden crispy on the outside but soft within, soaked in a delicious saffron syrup, and dusted with pistachio crumble – for that perfect fusion of East and West. Each bite celebrates the sweetness of tradition with a spirited modern flair – just like your version of Diwali. It’s familiar. It’s novel. And it’s on a special Diwali menu this year.

Elchi: ww.elchirestaurant.com.au



Tipsy Kulfi

Craving something a little extra with your kulfi? Then, get adventurous about it. Kahlua, Baileys and Pina colada are all tried and tested options for pairings.

This cheeky creation crafted offers a wonderful mix of sweetness and intrigue, perfect for those kulfi abstainers who argue that the dessert is “too sugary” (as if that’s even a flaw). Dessert connoisseurs, take inspiration and zhuzh up your kulfi with a flavourful kick!

O’Bombay: obombay.com.au



Jaipuri Akhrot (walnut) Burfi

Pure decadence with a delightful crunch. Rich khoya melds with caramelised walnuts, slow-cooked until it becomes fudgy, fragrant, and irresistible. Every bite balances creamy sweetness with the earthy edge of akhrot, wrapped in the mellow richness of ghee and sugar. Finished with slivers of pistachio and a breath of cardamom, this Jaipur classic transforms a humble sweet into something truly regal. Diwali desserts

Taj Indian Sweets : tajindianrestaurant.com.au

Sea Salt Besan Laddoo

The humble besan laddoo gets a clever twist here. The besan is roasted a little longer, with an extra touch of ghee. The standout though is flaky Australian sea salt, which dials back the sweetness. The besan is Australian too, perfect here thanks to its slightly grainier texture. The Aussie elements give the laddoo a pleasing crunch and make it one of the perfect Diwali desserts. Created by owner-chef Gunjan’s mum after a salty-dessert MasterChef episode, it’s now a cult favourite – even shipped as far as Japan by a regular customer!

Flyover Fritterie : flyoverfritterie.com.au



Kaju Lychee

You’ve seen these trompe-l’œil mithai in India – well, here they are now in Australia. French for ‘deceive the eye’, this is modern pastry art in which desserts are crafted to look like real fruit or other objects. Check out the Kaju Lychee, which not only looks like but also tastes of lychee. Juicy, fragrant lychees meet the rich creaminess of kaju (cashews) in this indulgent treat – carefully shaped, rolled in tinted poppy seeds, and crowned with an upturned clove. Lush and refreshing. (Also on offer, Kaju Almond, Kaju Apple, Kaju Guava!)

Chatkazz : chatkazz.com.au

