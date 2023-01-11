fbpx
Diaspora

NASA’s chief technologist: Another Indian-American bags the post

A.C. Charania, NASA's new chief technologist will serve as principal advisor on technology policy and programs at the space organisation's Washington HQ.

By IANS
0
NASA chief technologist
Source: IANS
Reading Time: 2 minutes

 

NASA has named Indian-American aerospace industry expert A.C. Charania as its new chief technologist to serve as principal advisor on technology policy and programs at the agency’s headquarters in Washington.

In his role as NASA’s chief technologist, Charania will align NASA’s agency wide technology investments with mission needs across six mission directorates and oversee technology collaboration with other federal agencies, the private sector, and external stakeholders.

The role is housed within NASA’s Office for Technology, Policy, and Strategy.

“The rate of advancement we seek in the 21st century is dependent upon selecting and maturing a portfolio of technologies into systems to execute our missions,” Charania said in a NASA press statement.

“With this in mind, there are incredible opportunities in partnerships within and outside of NASA. I now look forward to the opportunity to work with the entire community to increase the rate of space and aviation progress,” he added.

NASA chief technologist
Source: Twitter/ Pamela Melroy

Charania will serve as principal advisor to Administrator Bill Nelson. Prior to joining NASA, he served as Vice President of product strategy at Reliable Robotics, a firm that works to bring certified autonomous vehicles to commercial aviation.

His previous experience also includes working at Blue Origin to mature its lunar permanence strategy, Blue Moon lunar lander program, and multiple technology initiatives with NASA.

“A.C. is an experienced leader in managing large, rapidly shifting technology portfolios. I am eager for him to apply his knowledge and enthusiasm at NASA,” Bhavya Lal, NASA associate administrator for technology, policy, and strategy, said in a press statement.

Lal served as NASA’s chief technologist (acting) prior to the appointment of Charania, whose first day working at NASA Headquarters was January 3.

Charania has also worked in strategy and business development for the Virgin Galactic (now Virgin Orbit) LauncherOne small satellite launch vehicle program.

He also served in multiple management and technology roles at SpaceWorks Enterprises, including helping to incubate two startups, Generation Orbit and Terminal Velocity Aerospace.

Charania led the formation of the FastForward industry group focused on high-speed point-to-point transportation, was a NASA Innovative Advanced Concepts fellow, and served on the Lunar Exploration Analysis Group Commercial Advisory Board, according to the agency release.

He received a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in aerospace engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology, and a bachelor’s in economics from Emory University.

READ ALSO: Meet the Indian Americans elected in the US midterm elections

- Advertisement -
Previous article
RRR at Golden Globes: Naatu Naatu wins Best Original Song
Next article
Pongal from Australian eyes
IANS
IANS

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Listen to Indian Link’s NEW Travel Podcast

Indian Link - 0
  Indian Link's NEW travel podcast- Feel New In NSW is all about travel and especially made for people who love to explore places in...

It’s National Blood Donor Week

Indian Link - 0
  It’s National Blood Donor Week. In our new podcast host Ekta Sharma speaks to Canberra‘s Nidhi Kaushik who runs an amazing donation campaign every year....

Let’s Talk Boosters: Indian Link podcast

Indian Link - 0
  In LET'S TALK BOOSTERS, a new podcast series by Indian Link, host Ekta Sharma quizzes Dr Kritman Dhamoon of Blacktown Hospital Sydney about booster...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Dr Anju Aggarwal GP of the Year 2022

Dr Anju Aggarwal: GP of the Year 2022

Rajni Anand Luthra - 0
  "I’m a people person, and so I’m perfectly suited to my role as a general practitioner," laughs Anju Aggarwal. She was named GP of the...
Pongal

Pongal from Australian eyes

Kristen Dias - 0
  May your cup of joy overflow. It’s a saying we’ve read, heard, and expressed many times, but at Pongal in India I experienced a...
RRR Golden Globes

RRR at Golden Globes: Naatu Naatu wins Best Original Song

IANS - 0
  In a first for India, the chart-topping song, Naatu Naatu (picturised on Ram Charan and Jr NTR), from S.S. Rajamouli's epic period drama RRR...
Australia-beach-murder-accused

Australia beach murder: Singh moves court for extradition to Aus

IANS - 0
  The Indian-origin nurse Rajwinder Singh, accused of killing 24-years-old Toyah Cordingley at a beach in Australia's Queensland in 2018, has moved an application in...
Richard Bell Embassy

Richard Bell’s Embassy a hit at Kochi Biennale

IANS - 0
  An installation set up by noted Australian contemporary artist Richard Bell called Embassy— a symbol of resistance of the people of First Nations, is...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020

News
Radio
What's On
Open App