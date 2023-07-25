87,000 renounce Indian citizenship as of June 2023 : MEA

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A growing number of Indians are leaving their homeland behind to pursue opportunities abroad, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar revealing startling figures of Indian citizenship renunciations. As of June this year, a staggering 87,026 Indians have relinquished their citizenship, marking a significant trend of settling in foreign lands. The Minister further disclosed that over 17.50 lakh individuals have renounced Indian citizenship since 2011, signaling a substantial shift in the aspirations of the Indian populace.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, S Jaishankar underscored the rising trend of Indian nationals seeking better prospects abroad. The data showed that 2,25,620 people renounced Indian citizenship in 2022, followed by 1,63,370 in 2021, and 85,256 in 2020. This trend continued over the years, with significant numbers choosing to embrace foreign citizenship as a path to personal convenience and global opportunities.

The Minister highlighted the importance of the Indian diaspora abroad, considering them an invaluable asset to the nation. He asserted that the government has adopted a transformative approach to engage with the diaspora, recognising their success, prosperity, and influence as a boon for India’s progress. Leveraging the diaspora’s networks and reputation for national gains has become a key aspect of India’s global strategy.

Chasing the “American Dream” and Beyond

The United States emerged as the top destination for Indians seeking foreign citizenship followed by Australia, Canada and the UK. Beyond these popular destinations, a substantial number of Indians opted to become citizens of Italy, New Zealand, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and Spain.

The United Nations’ report on international migration in 2020 revealed an interesting trend, with most Indian emigrants heading towards high-income or upper-middle-income countries. Of the top 20 destinations for international migrants, the majority fall into these categories, indicating a preference for countries offering robust economies, advanced infrastructure, and better living standards.

Notably, the largest cohort of Indians settled abroad resides in the United States, comprising a population of over four million. Gulf countries such as the UAE (3.5 million) and Saudi Arabia (2.5 million) also host significant Indian communities seeking employment opportunities.

