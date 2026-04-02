Dhurandhar 2 rewrites Australia’s box office history in just 10 days

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If there was ever a moment that confirmed Hindi cinema’s global dominance, it is this one. Dhurandhar: The Revenge (also known as Dhurandhar 2) has not just performed well overseas, it has reset expectations – with Australia emerging as the most compelling headline. In just 10 days, the Ranveer Singh-led spectacle has become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time in Australia. Not eventually. Not over weeks. Almost instantly.

Australia is no longer a side market for Hindi cinema

For years, Australia was seen as a dependable but secondary overseas territory for Indian cinema. Strong diaspora presence, steady footfall – but rarely the place where history was made. That narrative has now been disrupted.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has already crossed AUD 6 million, officially overtaking all previous Indian films in the market. What earlier films took weeks or even months to achieve, this one delivered in days. It did not creep towards this record – it sprinted past it. Even more telling is the consistency. The second weekend alone brought in close to AUD 1.5 million from Australia and New Zealand, reinforcing the film’s strong hold beyond opening hype.

The diaspora effect has evolved

There is now a visible shift in how Indian films are being consumed in Australia. The diaspora is larger, younger, and more willing to show up for big-screen spectacles. But Dhurandhar 2 is not just benefiting from that shift – it is accelerating it.

The film has retained over 80 percent of its screens into week two across overseas markets, a rare feat that signals strong word of mouth and repeat viewing. In cities like Sydney and Melbourne, screenings have remained packed well beyond the opening weekend. This is franchise loyalty at work. The first part Dhurandhar had already set a benchmark in Australia; for its sequel to overtake it so swiftly reflects deep audience investment in the story, the characters, and the scale.

A global phenomenon anchored in local wins

While Australia is leading the narrative, the global numbers are equally striking. It took just 11 days for Dhurandhar: The Revenge to cross roughly AUD 55 million overseas, becoming the fastest Indian film to reach that milestone without relying on Gulf markets. The overseas total now stands at approximately AUD 56 million, with Australia and New Zealand contributing about AUD 7.8 million.

Globally, the film has surged past an estimated AUD 250 million, with overseas earnings exceeding AUD 60 million. North America alone has crossed roughly AUD 35 million, while the UK is pushing strong numbers close to AUD 7 million. Yet Australia stands out – not just for scale, but for the speed at which the record fell.

What may have worked

A combination of factors has driven this unprecedented run.

First, scale. Dhurandhar 2 is mounted like a global franchise – it looks and feels like an event that demands theatrical viewing.

Second, star power. Ranveer Singh leads a cast that blends mass appeal with strong recall across international audiences.

Third, timing. With fewer competing Hindi releases and a favourable holiday window, the film has capitalised on audience availability.

And finally, sentiment. The film taps into themes that resonate with diaspora audiences navigating identity, nationalism, and belonging. Whether one agrees with its messaging or not, it has clearly struck a chord – lingering in the music and lyrics that echo the ache of leaving home behind.

A new benchmark for Hindi cinema?

What Dhurandhar: The Revenge has achieved in Australia is more than a box office record – it marks a turning point. Markets like Australia are no longer peripheral; they are central to how success is measured. A film that dominates Sydney and Melbourne now carries as much cultural weight as one that dominates Mumbai or Delhi.

The fact that a Hindi film has crossed AUD 6 million in under two weeks – and is still climbing – signals a new phase for Indian cinema abroad. The ceiling has shifted.

And perhaps the most exciting part is this: if this is what the first 10 days can deliver, the final number may not just set a record – it could redefine the benchmark for years to come.

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