Reading Time: 2 minutes

Caste discrimination remains one of the most persistent and painful social issues in India, yet it often hides in plain sight. Dhadak 2, the Hindi adaptation of the critically acclaimed Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal, dares to bring this uncomfortable reality to the forefront through the eyes of its protagonist, Neelesh, played by Siddhant Chaturvedi. Directed by Shazia Iqbal in her feature debut, the film aims to peel back layers of societal privilege and expose the harsh realities faced by Dalit communities.

AT A GLANCE

Film: Dhadak 2

Director: Shazia Iqbal

Cast: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tripti Dimri

Rating: ★★☆☆☆

From the very start, Dhadak 2 grips you with its unfiltered portrayal of discrimination that many privileged audiences might find hard to believe still exists. Neelesh’s story is a window into a world many prefer to ignore – a world where caste-based prejudice shapes everyday life, often without any public acknowledgment.

Siddhant Chaturvedi delivers a stunning performance, capturing Neelesh’s emotional battles with authenticity and depth. His portrayal of a young man torn between standing up for his rights and seeking a semblance of normalcy is heart-wrenching and stays with you long after the film ends. Dhadak 2 review

Tripti Dimri returns to her forte of intense roles with Vidhi, Neelesh’s girlfriend from a privileged background. Her character serves as the audience’s lens – someone initially unaware of the discrimination Neelesh faces, making the revelations more impactful.

That said, Dhadak 2 isn’t without flaws. A particularly intense scene involving an animal felt unnecessarily brutal, a hard watch for animal lovers. Additionally, the subplot involving an assassin or contract killer felt misplaced – taking screen time away from the core story.

The film’s pacing also falters near the end, with a swift resolution that felt almost too easy – a single confrontation wraps up deep-seated tensions that deserved a more nuanced exploration. Dhadak 2 review

Musically, the soundtrack was uneven, with few songs making a lasting impression or adding emotional weight.

Overall, the film does well in tackling a sensitive issue rarely addressed so openly in mainstream Hindi cinema but doesn’t deliver in terms of impact.

READ MORE: Indian films and series to watch in August 2025