Crunch time: Making chips at home with minimal guilt

Admit it. There’s never a bad time for chips. They are some of the best accompaniments for a movie, a game or any party. Most of us love to have a bag of chips when we travel or serve them when guests arrive. They are so darned addictive!

But having the regular store-bought variety regularly is both unhealthy – think oil, copious amounts of salt, chemical flavourings, colouring and preservatives – and unaffordable.

What most of us don’t realise is that chips can be made easily at home with some prior preparation. Because you are in charge, you can control the amount of oil and salt in them. Here are three types of chips, made using three cooking techniques – baked, dried and fried.

Baked sweet potato chips

Baked sweet potato chips are a low calorie snack and much healthier than the fried version. They taste great even without salt. You can also make baked potato chips in a similar fashion. Just remember that the oven temperature should not increase beyond 160 degree Celsius. Otherwise, you will be left will horribly burnt chips.

INGREDIENTS

1 large sweet potato (around 300 grams)

1 tbsp olive oil

METHOD

Using a mandolin slicer or a sharp knife, slice the sweet potato lengthwise.

Toss the chips in olive oil.

Spread them evenly on a baking tray, making sure they don’t touch each other.

Bake for 15 minutes at 160 degrees Celsius in a fan-forced oven.

Flip the chips and bake again for 10-15 mins.

Once done, take them out of the oven let them rest in the baking tray for 5-10 minutes.

If you want to store them, let cool completely before putting them in a dry, air-tight jar.

Dried apple chips

Apple is a versatile fruit. You can eat it raw, juice, bake or cook it and, in this case, even dehydrate it. If you have a picky kid who just wants to eat munchies, apple chips are what you need. You are happy that they are eating healthy and so are they as they get to eat chips. You can use a dehydrator to dry these chips or alternatively just sun-dry them. A dehydrator is great in places where you don’t get adequate sun or in winters when you want to dry chips or crisps outdoors.

INGREDIENTS

1-2 large apples

1 tbsp lemon juice

METHOD

Using a mandolin slicer or a sharp knife, slice the apple in thin chips.

Toss them in lemon juice.

Spread them evenly in a dehydrator tray.

Dehydrate for 4-7 hours or until crisp.

Store in a dry, air-tight jar.

Fried potato chips

Potato chips are a crowd favourite. However, the store-bought ones contain a lot of oil and salt, spices and preservatives. So, the home-made variety is far better. You can actually dehydrate them and fry them in batches whenever you want.

INGREDIENTS

1-2 large potatoes

1 tbsp salt

1 litre water

Oil to deep fry

Red chilli powder or paprika, to taste (optional)

METHOD

Using a mandolin slicer, thinly slice potatoes.

Drop in boiling salted water for three to five minutes.

Remove from water and spread evenly in a dehydrator tray. Alternatively, you can dry them in sunlight.

Dehydrate for 4-7 hours until completely dry and crisp.

Store in a dry air-tight jar.

To eat, deep fry in hot oil until light golden brown.

Season immediately with chilli powder or paprika, if using.

