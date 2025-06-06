Coercive control is a web of abuse

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Coercive control is when someone repeatedly hurts, scares, or isolates another person to control them. It’s domestic abuse and can cause serious harm.

Coercive control is now a crime in NSW when a person uses abusive behaviours towards a current or former intimate partner, with the intention to coerce or control them. It can include any type of physical or non-physical abuse that is repeated over time.

It looks different in every relationship and culture. Unfortunately, women from non-English speaking backgrounds can experience this more.

Coercive and controlling behaviours can seem minor on their own. However, over time they can impact someone’s sense of safety and independence, making them feel trapped, powerless and alone. It can look like restricting their access to finances, threats to remove visa sponsorship or humiliating someone to cause feelings of shame.

Women from non-English speaking backgrounds often face greater challenges to access support services because of language barriers and fears that asking for help will affect their visa or immigration status.

Temporary visa holders also report higher levels of domestic and family violence than people who have a permanent visa, with more than 30 percent of migrant and refugee women experiencing some form of domestic and family violence. The Punjabi community are encouraged to learn more about the signs of coercive control and reach out to free support services available.

How can you support your community?

The NSW Government has developed free in-language information explaining coercive control, what it looks like and how someone can get help in a range of languages.

While some people may be more likely to experience coercive control, it’s important to remember that coercive control is never the victim-survivor’s fault. Visit nsw.gov.au/coercive-control/languages for more information.

If you’re in immediate danger, call Triple Zero [000] and ask for Police.

If you, or someone you know, is experiencing coercive control, there’s help available. Call 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732) for 24/7 support.

If you need an interpreter, call the Translating and Interpreting Service on 131 450 and ask them to contact the service you would like to speak to.

*This is a sponsored post

Read more: One third of migrant and refugee women experience domestic violence