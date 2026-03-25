Chinmaya Hanuman Festival Comes to Melbourne for Landmark 75-Year Celebration

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Chinmaya Hanuman Festival

Melbourne to Host Landmark Chinmaya Hanuman Festival as Chinmaya Mission Marks 75 Years.

A powerful gathering of community, culture and a shared prayer for global peace.

Thousands of devotees are expected to come together this Good Friday for the Chinmaya Hanuman Festival – a major spiritual and cultural event bringing the community together in celebration and unity.

Hosted by Chinmaya Mission Melbourne, the festival forms part of the organisation’s global 75th anniversary celebrations. As part of this milestone, Hanuman Havans will be conducted across Chinmaya centres worldwide, including Sydney, Brisbane, and Perth.

The Melbourne event will take place on 3 April 2026 at Event Central at Caribbean Park in Scoresby, and is expected to welcome many thousands of participants.

At the heart of the festival is the Hanuman Havan, an ancient Vedic fire ritual dedicated to Lord Hanuman—revered for his strength, courage and unwavering devotion.

For this special occasion, 108 Havan Kunds will be lit as devotees chant the Hanuman Chalisa in unison, creating a powerful collective offering for peace, harmony, and global wellbeing.

The event will be graced by Pujya Swami Swaroopanandaji, Global Head of Chinmaya Mission.

Founded in 1953 by Swami Chinmayanandaji, Chinmaya Mission today spans more than 350 centres across over 30 countries, sharing the timeless wisdom of Vedanta through spiritual learning, youth development and community service.

Beyond the sacred rituals, visitors can enjoy a vibrant festival atmosphere featuring cultural performances, Indian food stalls, exhibitions, and children’s activities – making it a memorable day out for the whole family.

Entry to the Chinmaya Hanuman Festival is free (registrations required).

For the Indian diaspora in Australia, this is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to be part of a spiritual gathering of this scale – an experience not to be missed.

Register for free tickets here.

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