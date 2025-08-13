Chief of Australian Army in India to strengthen bilateral defence

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Lieutenant General Simon Stuart, Chief of the Australian Army, is on a four-day official visit to India from 11 to 14 August 2025, aimed at further strengthening bilateral defence cooperation and enhancing strategic engagement between the two nations. The visit comes amid growing collaboration in the Indo-Pacific, with both countries committed to a stable, secure, and rules-based regional order.

Day 1 – New Delhi

A solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the National War Memorial in New Delhi, where Lt Gen Stuart paid homage to the fallen heroes of the Indian Armed Forces. This was followed by a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the South Block Lawns, where he was formally welcomed by General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Indian Army Staff.

Lt Gen Stuart held high-level discussions with General Dwivedi and was briefed on India’s security perspective, Operation Sindoor, and recent advancements in technology absorption within the Indian Army. He also met with senior defence leadership, including General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff; Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, Chief of Naval Staff; Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh, Chief of Air Staff; and Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar.

On the sidelines, the Regimental Sergeant Major of the Australian Army met the Army Subedar Major of the Indian Army at South Block, fostering camaraderie and collaboration between all ranks.

Day 2 – Agra & New Delhi

On 12 August, the Australian Army Chief travelled to Agra, where he visited the 50 (Independent) Parachute Brigade and interacted with all ranks. He also took time to visit the iconic Taj Mahal before returning to New Delhi to deliver a keynote address at the National Defence College, where he spoke on leadership, joint training, and cooperation.

Days 3 & 4 – Pune

Lt Gen Stuart will spend 13 and 14 August in Pune, meeting Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, and visiting the National Defence Academy at Khadakwasla. He is scheduled to address cadets on themes of leadership, joint training, and military cooperation, and take part in a series of other defence engagement activities.

The visit highlights the growing India–Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which in recent years has gained momentum through mechanisms such as the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, Defence Policy Talks, and Staff-Level meetings. These frameworks have advanced logistics sharing, operational cooperation, and joint training.

A key example of bilateral military collaboration is Exercise AUSTRAHIND, launched in 2016, which focuses on counter-terrorism, close-quarter battle, and tactical operations. The upcoming edition is scheduled for November 2025 in Australia, involving Australia’s 1st Brigade and Indian Army contingents.

India and Australia also cooperate in multilateral settings, including Exercise Talisman Sabre and Indo-Pacific Endeavour (IPE-22), which focus on humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, and jungle warfare. Training and academic exchanges are another strong pillar of the partnership, with officers from both nations attending each other’s elite military institutions. Initiatives such as the Young Officers Exchange Programme, Instructor Exchanges at the Counter Insurgency and Jungle Warfare School (CIJW), and collaboration between India’s Army Design Bureau and Australia’s Digger Works further reinforce defence innovation and preparedness.

Lt Gen Stuart’s visit is expected to provide fresh impetus to this evolving partnership, underscoring the shared vision of India and Australia for peace, stability, and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. Chief of Australian Army in India

