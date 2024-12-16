Channel your inner Indian shopper this Boxing Day

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Ah, Boxing Day – Australia’s annual gladiator arena disguised as a shopping day. It’s The Hunger Games with fewer arrows but just as much elbowing. For many, it’s a horror story in real-time: one moment you’re browsing peacefully, the next you’re caught in a stampede of frantic shoppers, clutching at that one discounted air-fryer like your life depends on it.

But fear not! As Indians, we come equipped with a special set of skills. Ruthless bargaining? Check. The ability to navigate chaotic markets? Double-check. A sixth sense for sniffing out the best deals? Absolutely. So here are four tips on how you can channel your inner Indian shopping genius and conquer Boxing Day like the champion you were born to be.

The Ruthless Grab

Rule #1 of Boxing Day shopping: if you even think you might need it, chuck it in the trolley. Don’t overthink. If that rice cooker calls out to you for a fleeting second, in it goes. You can Marie Kondo your haul later at home but remember – hesitation is the enemy. If you walk away thinking, “I’ll come back for it,” you might as well wave goodbye.

Imagine the scene: you lock eyes with a stranger across the electronics aisle. Both of you want the same 75-inch TV. What do you do? You channel your inner auntie. Walk over with confidence, mutter something vaguely threatening in Hindi (it doesn’t matter if they don’t understand), and toss that bad boy into your trolley. It’s yours now. Jai Hind.

Survival mode

Boxing Day isn’t the time to channel Gandhi. Be selfish. If you spot someone reaching for that last pair of Levi’s in your size, swoop in like a Bollywood hero rescuing the heroine. Yes, it’s cutthroat, but if you want to emerge victorious, you have to embrace the chaos.

And if someone dares confront you? Use the classic Indian line: “I saw it first!” Bonus points if you add a dramatic head bob. Most Aussies won’t argue – they’ll be too scared to say anything.

Bring your entire clan

Boxing Day isn’t a solo sport; it’s a family event. Deploy your mum to the clothing racks, your dad to the electronics section, and your siblings to the homewares aisle. Communication is key, so a few loud “Arrey, idhar aao!” (Come here!) will keep everyone coordinated. By the time the dust settles, your family will have secured every deal within a 100m radius.

Bargaining 101

Okay, this isn’t Sarojini Nagar, but you’re Indian – it’s in your DNA to try. Look the cashier straight in the eye and say, “Are there any further discounts?” Sure, they’ll say no, but at least you’ll get a good laugh out of it, but who knows, you might even get lucky!

Boxing Day shopping isn’t for the faint-hearted, but with a bit of desi determination and these tips, you’ll get what you came for. Just remember it’s not about what you need; it’s about what you might one day need. So, grab, hoard, and celebrate the spoils of war.

READ MORE: Indian Link’s 2023 Holiday Gift Guide for Desis