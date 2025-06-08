Bina Chandra, PSM: King’s Birthday Honours 2025

Reading Time: 4 minutes

From the bustling lanes of Bengaluru to the power corridors of Canberra, Bina Chandra’s journey is one of quiet commitment, sharp creativity, and a steadfast sense of duty. The 2025 King’s Birthday Honours have recognised her with the prestigious Public Service Medal, a tribute to her two-decade long contribution to Australia’s diplomatic infrastructure, enabling foreign policy not through negotiation tables, but through bricks, blueprints, and buildings.

“I’m not directly advancing foreign policy,” Bina tells Indian Link. “But I enable it.”

And that she does by shaping Australia’s diplomatic presence across the globe, one mission at a time.

Bina Chandra, an architect and urban designer by training, moved to Australia in 1998 from Bengaluru. She graduated with a Bachelor of Architecture from Bangalore University and then pursued her postgraduation studies from the School of Planning and Architecture in New Delhi. After brief stints in urban planning and freelancing while raising her daughter, she joined the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) in 2007, where she found a professional home in the Overseas Property Office, and never left.

Most may not associate diplomacy with concrete and construction. But within DFAT, the Overseas Property Office is tasked with a crucial, if under-recognised, role: designing, managing, and delivering Australian diplomatic properties across the globe – chanceries, residences, consulates, and embassies. “Any chanceries the Commonwealth owns or leases overseas, we manage,” Chandra explains. From the ground-up embassy project in Bangkok to the newly launched Consulate-General in Bengaluru, her work ensures Australia has a presence that’s secure, strategic, and, increasingly sustainable.

Her role, while rooted in infrastructure, has always straddled the artistic and the technical. “Though I don’t draw every day anymore,” she smiles, “architecture trained me to think creatively… to visualise, to problem-solve, and to find agile solutions.”

This creative lens is evident in projects like the Bangkok embassy, where Australian-made “Embassy Red” bricks were used to mirror Thai traditional architecture while evoking Australian identity. “The brick was a metaphor. A blend of local inspiration and Australian material,” she explains. “We bring together two cultures not just diplomatically, but architecturally.” In 2018, Australian Embassy in Bangkok project won the Jørn Utzon Award for International Architecture by the Royal Australian Institute of Architects.

Each project carries its own challenges. In Bangladesh, for instance, Bina’s team had to pre-emptively ship technical equipment due to local capability gaps. In Kabul, they adapted existing leased buildings due to heightened security.

“There’s no cookie-cutter approach,” she reflects. “Every country demands a different solution technically, logistically, and culturally.”

Security is always paramount. “Our Diplomatic Security Division sets the protocols,” she notes. “But we ensure that from blueprint to brick, those requirements are integrated seamlessly.” That includes deploying expert teams, managing local contractors unfamiliar with Australian standards, and preparing meticulous documentation, often translating a 100-page specification document into the local context with clarity and precision.

Even amid these high-stakes operations, Bina has never lost sight of the broader purpose. “We are the Enabling Services Group. Our job is to enable Australia’s diplomats to do theirs in offices and spaces that are safe, functional, and symbolic representations of our country.”

Her contribution is also deeply personal. She comes from a family of public servants and high achievers. Her late father, Dr Krishna Bhargava, a decorated oncologist and Padma Shri recipient, instilled in her the values of integrity, responsibility, and service from an early age. “He set up the cancer institute in Bengaluru, and was awarded the Padma Shri for his service towards cancer treatment and community,” she recalls fondly. “As school kids, my siblings and I… we’d accompany him on weekend cancer screening camps in rural areas. That sense of public duty stayed with me.”

It’s that ethos she’s carried into every project, whether managing the embassy footprint in Jakarta or piloting prefabricated, modular diplomatic structures like the one in Rabat, Morocco, which was designed and shipped from Sydney and assembled in mere months. As climate and cost pressures rise, she sees modular innovation and sustainable solar energy solutions, off-grid systems, and smarter spatial design, as key to the future of Australia’s diplomatic infrastructure.

Her advice for Australia’s housing crisis? “Explore modular housing seriously,” she suggests. “It’s faster, scalable, and already being used in universities and overseas missions. Prefabrication has enormous potential.”

After 15 years in managing projects, Bina has now moved into strategic planning for the DFAT property portfolio. Still shaping missions, but from a longer-term, visionary lens. “We’re not just building for today. We’re planning for how people will work tomorrow. More collaboration, more flexibility, more efficiency,” she explains.

And yet, for all her impressive achievements, it’s not awards or accolades that she takes pride in. “I turn up to work every day with the same commitment. That’s what I’m most proud of – showing up, staying curious, and doing my best.”

As Australia honours Bina Chandra with the Public Service Medal, she reflects quietly on those who shaped her journey: “The award is really testament to the effort of 100s of DFAT colleagues, architects, engineers, cost planners, real estate representatives, other consultants, contractors and workers in several countries that have contributed to every project.”

