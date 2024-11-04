Review: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Reading Time: 3 minutes

This Diwali (or diwali-ween) Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 hit theatres alongside the much-anticipated Singham Again, a star-studded project featuring nearly every big name in Bollywood. With such fierce competition, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 had its work cut out to draw audiences away from the all-encompassing action of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. And yet, despite the odds, it managed to carve out an impressive box office success, coming in just behind Singham Again by crossing the Rs 100 crore mark in just three days. Part of this success can be credited to Bhool Bhulaiyaa’s loyal fan base, eager to see Vidya Balan reprise her iconic role after 17 years. But does this instalment live up to the legacy of the original, or does it fall flat in the shadow of its blockbuster rival?

AT A GLANCE

Film: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (In cinemas)

Director: Anees Bazmee

Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Vijay Raaz, Ashwini Kalsekar

Rating: ***

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 opens with a bang – its first few minutes are cinematic perfection, blending haunting visuals, amazing music, and exceptional visual effects to set the stage. It’s the kind of start that gives you goosebumps and makes you think, “now that’s what I’m talking about!” But as soon as the actual story begins, the film loses steam. The first half unfortunately lacks the intensity of the opening, weighed down by forced humour that misses the mark, making it feel like filler rather than adding any real depth to the story.

The plot, while intriguing, could have benefited from a bit more refinement. There’s potential there, but it feels somewhat underdeveloped, leaving you wanting more. One element that felt especially unnecessary was the inclusion of Madhuri Dixit. While her screen presence is always a treat, her role felt forced as a star-powered attempt to make this film “bigger” than the other two.

Vidya Balan, however, is the undeniable highlight of the film. Returning to the franchise after 17 years, she effortlessly reprises the iconic role of Manjulika bringing a mix of power and grace that lights up the screen. The much-loved track “Ami Je Tomar” is revisited for the third time in a duet featuring Madhuri and Vidya, with grand Dola Re Dola-style choreography. Despite the song’s repeated productions, the fresh choreography and unreal vocals by Shreya Ghoshal add an emotional resonance to this scene, making it one of the strongest moments, earning an applause-worthy reaction.

The film really finds its footing in the second half, where it drops the unnecessary humour and focuses on the core of the story. Here, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 distinguishes itself by delivering an unexpected message about transgender identities, exploring the historical injustices and traumas faced by those who were marginalised due to their gender identities. The climax is emotionally charged, bringing a surprising layer of sensitivity to the franchise. Kartik Aryan’s portrayal of a heartbroken brother manipulated by family is raw and impactful.

While Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has its flaws, it ultimately offers a heartfelt narrative with a strong social message. The mix of horror, drama, and commentary on identity makes it worth a watch, even if it doesn’t quite capture the magic of the original.

READ ALSO: Indian films and series to watch in November 2024