Avisha Sharma is among the youngest accepted into Mensa

When three-year-old Avisha Sharma emerged from an hour-long intelligence test, her parents Amit and Anubha were holding their breath. Would she have managed to sit through it all, on her own?

To their surprise, Avisha emerged beaming – and with results that would soon make her one of the youngest members of Mensa Australia. “It was a moment of pride, mixed with disbelief and joy,” dad Amit Sharma tells Indian Link. “We had always noticed her curiosity, but having Mensa recognise it, was surreal.”

Tiny Avisha bagged a mighty score – she recorded a General Ability Index of 131 on the Wechsler Preschool & Primary Scale of Intelligence (WPPSI-IV) assessment, crossing the Mensa threshold of 130 to qualify among the top 2% worldwide.

Signs of Avisha’s giftedness appeared early. “By 18 months, she was forming full sentences,” Mum Anubha recalls. “At two, she knew the alphabet, understood phonics, and was beginning to read. Strangers would often stop us to compliment her language skills.”

Her sharp memory and endless “why” questions left little doubt that she was developing far beyond her age. By the time she turned 3, she had already started to understand basic Mathematics, solving simple addition and subtraction problems, skills that felt well beyond her years.

“As parents, it made us pause and realise we were witnessing something special,” Anubha tells Indian Link.

The Sharmas, though, were careful to make sure her learning always felt natural, never forced.

“We never imposed textbooks or drills,” clarifies Anubha. “Books and rhymes were our foundation, and we’d weave learning into everyday routines – counting sticks in the park, spotting shapes in clouds, or inventing little stories on the go.”

Even during the formal WPPSI-IV assessment, her enthusiasm shone through. “We were half-expecting her to come running out,” Anubha admits, laughing. “Instead, she completed it all with a big smile. The examiner told us she was excited to answer the questions.”

Learning through play

Intelligence, however, is only part of Avisha’s charm. “She’s empathetic, always noticing when someone is upset and trying to comfort them,” describes Anubha. “She also has a playful sense of humour and a vivid imagination – inventing stories and songs that have even inspired me to start writing children’s books.”

“She enjoys role-play, often slipping into imaginative characters with lots of enthusiasm.”

The couple is mindful of balance. “At the end of the day, she’s just three,” notes Amit. “We make sure she has playdates, outdoor adventures, and plenty of silly, carefree fun. It’s about raising not just a gifted child, but a happy one.”

The young parents encourage Avisha Sharma to try things her own way, even if that means making mistakes, getting messy, or simply experimenting without any pressure for perfection or achievement.

“One thing we have noticed is her strong desire to win in every game, and we are gently helping her learn to accept defeat too. Group play and shared experiences are important for her growth, and we see them as just as valuable as nurturing her intellectual curiosity,” the father reveals.

Parenting with love and patience

As Indian-Australians raising their daughter in Perth, the Sharmas believe Avisha benefits from the best of both worlds.

“Our Indian upbringing has instilled in us a deep respect for knowledge, learning and discipline, and that naturally flows into how we raise Avisha. At the same time, growing up in Perth has given her so much freedom to explore, ask questions, and learn in creative ways,” explains Amit.

Amit Sharma, a management consulting manager, and HR professional Anubha moved to Perth from India in 2023, with an 18-month-old Avisha Sharma.

For them, nurturing Avisha’s giftedness in a multicultural setting is both a responsibility and a joy. “Indian values give her roots, Australia gives her wings,” Amit reflects. “Together, they create a foundation for her to thrive.”

Looking ahead, they know challenges lie ahead. “We don’t want her to feel isolated or pressured,” notes Anubha. “She should always set her own pace.”

Anubha and Amit are consciously preparing themselves by reading, seeking advice, and connecting with other parents of gifted children.

“More than anything, we want to keep the lines of communication open with her, so that she always feels safe sharing her thoughts and feelings with us,” says the mum.

Their advice to other parents is simple.

“Love and patience,” Amit shares. “Encouragement should come with gentleness, not pressure. Celebrate your child’s uniqueness, without forgetting they are still children.”

