It’s Kho Kho World Cup, and Australia’s competing!

“Kho Kho is one of the most challenging and rewarding sports I’ve tried,” Joy Clements tells Indian Link. “It demands speed, stamina, and strategy and draws on all my abilities.”

She is a member of the Australian Kho Kho team set to play at the first-ever Kho Kho World Cup, scheduled to start today in New Delhi, India, until January 19.

Ojas Kulkarni, a member of the Australian Kho Kho team (Men’s), echoes Clements’ sentiments, and adds, “Our range of players includes those who have played Kho Kho in India at state and national levels and those who have only played the game since Kho Kho Australia was formed.”

Australia will make history by participating in the tournament, organised by the Kho Kho Federation of India. The competition will feature 25 nations from six continents, showcasing the traditional Indian sport on a global stage.

For Australia’s men’s and women’s national teams and for Kho Kho Australia, which was established just a few months ago in September 2024, this will be a proud milestone. Both teams reflect Australia’s rich diversity, with players from a variety of cultural backgrounds, including the Australian-Indian community.

For Subodh Bapat, another member of the Australian Kho Kho team, the opportunity to participate in this historic event feels surreal. “When the opportunity to participate in the first-ever Kho Kho World Cup came my way, I was at a loss for words. It feels surreal to be playing Kho Kho for Australia and represent the nation in the World Cup, especially since I never envisioned this. Over the past three years, the Sangha (Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh, as the organisation is popularly known) in Australia has been promoting Kho Kho and organising annual tournaments, but as I am not part of any Sangha, I never had the chance to experience these events or understand the atmosphere surrounding them.”

A momentous occasion for 🇮🇳 🇦🇺 friendship The High Commissioner of India hosted the Australian national Men’s and Women’s Kho-Kho teams ahead of their visit to 🇮🇳 for the first ever Kho Kho World cup🌏. A wonderful exchange of culture and sports showcasing global interest in… pic.twitter.com/9P3xcqXeT1 — India in Australia (@HCICanberra) January 8, 2025

A Global Stage for a Historic Sport

“Kho Kho is the greatest sport you have never heard of,” says Nik Damjanovski, President of Kho Kho Australia. “It is a traditional Indian sport that involves speed, agility, and strategy. It is played between two teams, one defending and the other chasing. The objective is for the chasing team to tag members of the defending team while avoiding being tagged.”

Kho Kho has a proud history in India and has been played competitively with neighbouring countries for over 30 years. For Australia, participation in the World Cup is both an exciting challenge and a significant step forward in the sport’s global journey.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase Australian talent on the global stage. Team Australia is incredibly excited to be representing our country at a major sporting event and to have the opportunity to test our skills against the best in the world,” Lee Moskwa, Vice President of Kho Kho Australia, says.

Bringing Kho Kho Down Under

The preparation journey for Team Australia has been marked by dedication and sacrifice. “Our team, consisting of members from Melbourne, Canberra and Sydney, is fully prepared for the World Cup,” shares Bapat. “Coordinating practice sessions with everyone spread across different locations has been a challenge, but every team member has made significant sacrifices to ensure their availability and commitment to learning a game they had never encountered before. Teaching Kho Kho from the very basics without the necessary facilities posed the biggest challenge, yet our team’s dedication and hard work have helped us overcome these obstacles and stay on track with the aim to win the World Cup.”

For Joy Clements, the sport has been an enriching and transformative experience. “An enthusiastic friend inspired me to try Kho Kho, and I kept playing because I enjoyed it so much. It demands speed, stamina, and strategy and draws on all my abilities. Kho Kho has also introduced me to a new community of people I am proud to call my friends and teammates,” she says.

Participating in an indigenous Indian sport like Kho Kho has had a profound impact on her perspective. “Kho Kho has re-emphasised to me the importance of having a plan of action. Having a plan makes us more efficient, even if the situation changes and we need to adapt. Above all, Kho Kho has taught me that you must work closely with your teammates and communicate.”

Reflecting on the upcoming World Cup, Joy adds, “We Aussies are incredibly excited to be part of this historic moment, with 25 countries coming together to play Kho Kho at the inaugural World Cup. We are very grateful to our sponsors for enabling us to be here and to India for hosting.” Australian Kho Kho team

Growing Kho Kho in Australia

Australia’s participation signifies the global expansion of Kho Kho.

“Australia is ready to adopt Kho Kho as a national sport. Australians love sports full of strategy, speed, and agility – Kho Kho is a natural fit into our sporting culture,” Lee noes. “The sport of Kho Kho is quickly gaining interest around the world. After a World Cup, let’s take it to the Olympics!”

To grow the sport locally, Kho Kho Australia has implemented strategies to connect with communities in Melbourne, Canberra, and Sydney. “Our players have a diverse mix of experiences and networks, so we are also engaging our contacts wherever we can,” Lee explains.

Fortunately, there has been a surge of interest in the sport. “We are sharing our story with local and national news media and seeing strong interest for Kho Kho across Australia. We are ready to add our voice to ‘The World Goes Kho!’”

As Joy concludes, “We Aussies are ready to make our mark on this historic event. While Kho Kho may be new to us, a fresh perspective can be our advantage. We are ready to give it our all!” Australian Kho Kho team

