Welcome, Aussie Raiders, the newest team in the Kabaddi world

Melbourne’s John Cain Arena became the centre of an electrifying Kabaddi spectacle on 28 Dec, as fans were treated to a star-studded display featuring some of the biggest names in the sport.

At the sidelines of a paradigm-changing Test Match, another India-Australia rivalry got off the blocks.

Pumping music. Strobe lights. An energetic MC booming all over his microphone. A raucous crowd. If you thought this was WWE wrestling match game, you’d have been close. This was Pro Kabaddi.

Two exciting matches showcased the talents of both Indian Kabaddi stars and Australian players, while introducing a thrilling new chapter for the sport in Australia.

Match 1: PKL All Star Masters vs PKL Mavericks

The first game, an exhibition match, saw a fierce contest between the PKL All Star Masters and the PKL Mavericks, with both teams fielding some of the best Kabbadi players from India. The match was a closely contested battle, but in the end, the Mavericks triumphed with a thrilling 41-39 victory.

The star-studded line-up included former India captain Ajay Thakur, one of the most respected names in Kabbadi, alongside Sachin Tanwar, who recently made headlines after being bought by the Tamil Thalaivas for a record INR 2.15 crores (approx. AUD 406,000). These seasoned professionals played crucial roles in the high-energy encounter, keeping the audience at the edge of their seats. Despite a strong challenge from the All Star Masters, it was the Mavericks’ relentless attack and tight defence that ultimately earned them the win.

Match 2: Pro Kabaddi All Stars vs Aussie Raiders

The much awaited second match of the night was equally exciting, featuring the Pro Kabaddi All Stars taking on the Australian Raiders. Early on, the All Stars showed their dominance, raiding and scoring points with ease. However, the young Aussie Raiders, fuelled by their spirited play and never-say-die attitude, made it an intense contest, keeping the scoreline close. At one point, the Raiders had narrowed the gap to 31-26, and an upset seemed possible, sending the Aussie crowd into a frenzy.

The Raiders’ valiant effort showed that Australian players are quickly adapting to the nuances of Kabaddi, with players like Josh Kennedy, Marc Murphy, and Dyson Heppell playing with determination and passion. The atmosphere in the arena was electric, as the home crowd cheered their team on.

The referees held strong throughout the match, their participation allowing the uninitiated to understand the game better. A special shoutout to the woman umpire, who kept her ground in controlling the game, awarding points fairly and rising to the occasion.

In the end, the experience of the Indian players on the big stage eventually made the difference. Players like Anup Kumar, Rakesh Kumar, and Sandeep Narwal helped the Pro Kabaddi All Stars maintain their composure. Despite the Raiders’ strong fightback, the All Stars won the match 46-28. The game was a testament to the skill and experience of the Indian players, but also highlighted the potential for Kabaddi in Australia.

The introduction of this game to this country comes with support from a whole host of organisations and key figures. Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan, Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events Steve Dimopoulos, and Indian Consul General Dr. Sushil Kumar played a crucial role in bringing this exciting Kabaddi exhibition to Australian shores. Their support in organising such an international event helped introduce the fast-paced sport to Australian fans, creating a memorable experience for all.

Indian High Commissioner Gopal Baglay and Assistant Foreign Minister Tim Watts also got behind the game, taking to the mats for the toss. Tim Watts is no stranger to the game, having watched from the sidelines at his own electorate, but seemed to enjoy his first professional match – the camera even catching him looking pensive at a particularly tense moment for the Aussie Raiders.

In addition, Star Sports India deserves special mention for their role in broadcasting and promoting the Pro Kabaddi League globally. Their partnership helped bring this thrilling showcase of Kabaddi to Melbourne, furthering the sport’s reach beyond India.

A possible future for Kabaddi in Australia

Talking to this reporter, Australian captain Josh Kennedy claimed he would be keen to lead an Australian team at the next Commonwealth Game. “I believe the game will only grow when it’s put out there among the masses, whenever an opportunity arises,” he said.

With the Australian Raiders showing great promise and the support of the local crowd, the future of Kabaddi in Australia looks bright. Events like this are crucial in growing the sport’s global reach, while also adding to lasting connections between Indian and Australian sport communities and taking it beyond cricket.

Crowd support

Wonderful also to see a near-full auditorium, and the diversity in the crowd. Australian fans packed the stands to see their AFL stars in action, complementing the strong Indian contingent who entertained the cameras with their bhangra offerings. Together they created an electric atmosphere, reminiscent of a thrilling rugby league match. Pumped with energy, the crowd erupted every time a player hit the ground, and voiced their displeasure at unfavourable decisions. Above all, they had gathered to witness a spectacle – and a spectacle they got.

The success of these matches marks a significant milestone for Kabaddi in Australia. (Who’d have thunk it – Kabaddi at the John Cain Arena, the show court for Australian Open Tennis?!) With continued support from organisations and officials, the presence of Kabaddi in Australia is only set to grow.

