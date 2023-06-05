ANMAC to increase fees for skills assessment services from 1 July

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Australian Nursing and Midwifery Accreditation Council (ANMAC) has announced an upcoming increase in fees for its skills assessment services, set to take effect from 1 July 2023. The fee adjustments will apply to various services ANMAC provides, including migration skills assessment, reissue of Determination Letter, professional reference assessment, change of ANZSCO code, and appeal of assessment decision.

Under the revised nurses assessment fee structure, the migration skills assessment charges will notice a noticeable increase. The current fee for a modified skills assessment and a modified PLUS skills assessment is $340. However, as of 1 July 2023, applicants will need to pay $395 for these services. Similarly, the fee for a full skills assessment will rise from $515 to $595.

In addition to the skills assessment fees, ANMAC will also adjust other service charges. The refund administration fee will increase from $50 to $60, while the fee for professional reference assessment, including reissue and/or ANZSCO code change, will rise from $125 to $145. Moreover, the cost of appealing an assessment decision will see a significant increase, from $200 to $300.

ANMAC has been established as an external accreditation entity by the Nursing and Midwifery Board of Australia (NMBA) to exercise selected accreditation functions on their behalf, under agreement with the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (Ahpra), Health Practitioner Regulation National Law Act 2009 (National Law), as in force in each state and territory. ANMAC, as an external entity, is a separate organisation from the NMBA.

It is important to note that the nurses assessment fees do not attract Goods and Services Tax (GST) and may be adjusted each financial year, as per ANMAC’s policy.

ANMAC has specified that payments for the skills assessment services can only be made using Visa or MasterCard (credit or debit). The payments are processed in Australian dollars when completing the online application. ANMAC does not accept American Express or Diners Club credit cards for payment.

ANMAC emphasises that it cannot begin the assessment process until the correct payment has been received. Applicants are required to make the payment while completing the online application.

Furthermore, if an applicant lodges an application for a Full skills assessment and later becomes registered in Australia or New Zealand, they will be subject to the Full skills assessment process and relevant fees.

With the fee adjustments set to take effect from 1 July, applicants planning to utilise ANMAC’s services are advised to consider the revised fee structure and plan their payments accordingly. Applicants can visit the ANMAC website or contact ANMAC directly for further information or assistance.

