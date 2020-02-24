Asia’s biggest LGBTI job fair is happened!

The second edition of RISE was held at hotel The Lalit, New Delhi on Saturday, February 22

Delhi on Saturday hosted its first and Asia’s biggest LGBTI Conference, Job Fair and Marketplace, called RISE (Reimagining Inclusion for Social Equity).

Organised by the Pride Circle, RISE will be a day-long congregation of over 1,000 changemakers, businesses, organisations, candidates, students, human resource professionals, advocates, and experts.

The event will witness over 400 job seekers and 30 inclusive brands.

There will be a conference, job fair and a marketplace. The job fair will connect LGBTI talent pool with inclusive organisations. Companies such as Uber, Accenture, BNY Mellon, The Lalit, Kronokare, Unhotel, among others will be coming to hire. FICCI has joined as the Industry Partner for RISE. Interested candidates may register themselves by submitting their resume at https://resume.thepridecircle.com/.

LGBTI candidates may also walk-in to explore job opportunities.

The LGBTI and ally leaders from around the world will be interacting with the attendees through various sessions on topics of business leaders driving inclusion, workplace policies and benefits, discrimination at workplace, transition support, parenting, among other. There will be research report launches along with movie screening, masterclass, breakouts and films.

A marketplace will also be set-up to feature products and services from micro, small and medium-sized LGBTI owned businesses from across India. Over 20 LGBTI-owned businesses will be participating to showcase innovative products and services such as bakery, merchandise, travel and tourism at this consortium.

The first edition of RISE was held in Bengaluru in July last year. Creating a space for the interaction between corporations and the LGBT talent pool, the fair resulted in 43 job placements with annual aggregate CTC of RS 3.9 crore.

Srini Ramaswamy, co-founder, Pride Circle, said: “Through RISE, we are promoting the inclusion of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex people in the workforce. The first edition of RISE in Bangalore bore fruitful results and we aim higher placements in the Delhi edition. Through different formats of dialogue between the job seekers and employers, we aim to shed the fears developed due to the sexual orientation of the talent pool in workplace environments”

IANS