Audible’s ‘Desi Down Under’: A sea of new experiences

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Within the first 15 minutes of listening to the audible Desi Down Under, you are transported from bustling Mangalore to the calm and crystal-clear waters of Coogee Beach.

Soon, you embark on a journey with three 20-year-old childhood friends from Mangalore who cross the ocean to learn surf-lifesaving skills in Sydney. It’s their first trip abroad, so while training as lifesavers they are also set to explore their freedom, dreams, desires and the nightlife of Sydney!

Desi Down Under, written by Indian-Aussie screenwriter Mithila Gupta (of Network 10’s Five Bedrooms fame) wanted to illustrate her love for India and Australia by telling a joyous story about Indians in Australia. It is also inspired by Partha Varanashi, Director of Surf Life Saving, India, whose mission is to make Indian beaches safer.

From this love, the concept for the podcast Desi Down Under was born. “The concept started 4 years ago,” Mithila tells Indian Link. “The producer Mala Sujan and I were keen to create something that will cut to both territories, India and Australia. I started writing, and pitched it to Audible Australia and they loved it. They shared it with the Indian team and they loved it, saying it’s been written Bollywood style! I started writing the episodes with the teams from Audible in India and Australia. They then got Mantra from MnM Talkies on board and finalised Prajakta Koli, Adarsh Gourav and Taaruk Raina as actors.”

Mithila claims she also wanted to challenge expectations of Indians’ abilities to swim. To achieve this, she created nuanced characters with unique identities that we don’t often see represented in the media.

So what is the message people in India and Australia will take home?

“That despite our differences, we have more in common than what sets us apart,” replies Mithila. “That we are all human, complex, resilient beings, and we have a lot to learn and a lot we can teach each other. I’ve always wanted to explore the Indian-Aussie culture clash and fusion through comedy. A robust sense of humour is certainly something that both culture have in common!”

It is a thought that resonates with Prajakta Koli, one of the actors.

“The show is about love, family friendships, trying new things… but at the core of it, it’s about how similar we are as people – the primal instinct of survival, and being there for each other.”

The podcast was recorded live in Australia and India, and the cast of actors spans both countries. Jyotsna Sharma, the Executive Producer was the casting director for Australia and Pankaj Upadhayay (Euphony Films) was the cinematographer in Australia. Indian Aussie actors Ananya Dixit, Taufeeq Ahmed Sheikh and Akshat Gupta lent their voice for characters in Desi Down Under.

Binaural microphones were used to capture the sounds of Australia and create an immersive sound experience, in and underwater recordings, so that listeners feel like they’re surfing the beaches of Sydney, escaping sharks, partying with backpackers late into the night, bar hopping along Oxford Street, and everything in between.

“All credit to our writer and director though for getting that nerve of Coogee Beach,” Prajakta reveals. “I know what I’m going to do first when I visit Sydney – I’m going to Coogee Beach, get a beer, chill and watch the sunset!”

Filled with adventure, romance and comedy, Desi Down Under is a coming-of-age, immersive 9-episode Audible Original series which can be accessed for free here.

READ ALSO: Stuck In Between: South Asian roots, Aussie upbringing