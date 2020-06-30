Apu from ‘The Simpsons’ will no longer be voiced by a white actor

Perhaps the most famous Indian character on TV, Apu Nahasapeemapetilon of The Simpsons will no longer be voiced by white actor Hank Azaria, who has been the voice of Apu since 1990.

“Moving forward, The Simpsons will no longer have white actors voice non-white characters,” the makers of the show said in a statement.

The Simpsons has been on air since the late 1980s and has a number of popular characters of different ethnic backgrounds. In the past few years, many people have pointed out the stereotype of Apu, an Indian-American immigrant who runs a convenience store.

In January, Azaria had voiced his discomfort with essaying the role, saying he “didn’t want to participate in it anymore” and “just didn’t feel right.”



Back in 2017, comedian Hari Kondabolu’s documentary titled The Problem With Apu critiqued the South Asian stereotype shown by The Simpsons. He argued that, as the only Indian character in popular culture for a long time, Apu reinforced negative stereotypes in his accent and mannerisms. The documentary also featured inputs from other South Asian-American entertainers like Hasan Minhaj, Aziz Ansari, and Kal Penn.

At the time, The Simpsons creator Matt Groening was dismissive of this criticism.

“I’m proud of what we do on the show. And I think it’s a time in our culture where people love to pretend they’re offended,” he had stated.

This recent announcement about Apu follows a number of white celebrities stepping down from non-white roles, including Jenny Slate who voiced biracial character Missy in Netflix’s Big Mouth and Kristen Bell who voiced biracial character Molly in Apple TV’s Central Park.

“All it took was 30 years, a documentary, more relevant shows doing it first and a conversation about racism spurred by police brutality and murder,” Kondabolu tweeted.

