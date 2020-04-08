AP Singh: Gurudwara Sahib Blackburn

“Prior to COVID 19 many students used to visit the Gurudwara Sahib, eat the langar and take food away for the rest of the week,” AP Singh told Indian Link. “They may not have cooking facilities or have limited money or time. When the religious place shut down, temporarily, we continued to cook for those regular students. Soon the word of mouth spread and the demand increased. From 50 packs we went to 250, all of it cooked fresh.”

“Anyone can pick the food up from the Gurudwara, 5-7pm. We will continue to assist seniors, students and people in health sector and essential services if they need food says AP Singh. Our local council has approached us to list us in their directory and inform everyone of the service we are providing. The congregation (sangat) is requested to support us financially or by donating ingredients so we can continue our efforts to reach people when they need it most,” he said.

(Please text or call 0430595189 to provide your details and place your orders before 2 pm, 7 days a week. The packed vegetarian meal can be collected from the front gate of the Gurudwara.)

