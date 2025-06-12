Air India flight to london crashes at takeoff in Ahmedabad

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A London-bound Air India aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12, sparking a massive rescue operation and widespread concern over the fate of the passengers and crew onboard.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner, operating as flight AI171, took off around 5:30 PM (AEST) but encountered difficulties almost immediately. Eyewitnesses near the Meghani Nagar area, located close to the airport perimeter, reported seeing flames erupting from one of the engines, followed by a loud explosion. The aircraft reportedly lost altitude rapidly before crashing near an open plot adjacent to the runway.

Initial reports suggest the aircraft was carrying between 230 and 242 people, including crew. Emergency services were quick to respond, with fire trucks, ambulances, and airport security personnel rushing to the crash site. Thick black smoke billowed into the sky as rescue teams attempted to contain the blaze and search for survivors.

An Air India spokesperson confirmed the incident and said the airline is working closely with local authorities and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to assess the situation. “Our priority is the safety of our passengers and crew. We are still gathering information and will issue a detailed statement soon,” the spokesperson said.

As of now, there is no official confirmation on casualties or the number of survivors. Hospitals across Ahmedabad have been placed on alert to receive victims. Sources at Civil Hospital said they had received multiple patients with burn injuries and fractures, though the exact numbers remain unclear.

It is also being speculated that former Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani is said to be on board the flight.

The DGCA has launched a formal investigation into the crash. Aviation experts suggest that engine failure or a bird strike could be potential causes, though nothing has been confirmed yet. The black box has reportedly been located and will be sent for analysis.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who hails from Gujarat, expressed his grief on social media, stating, “Deeply saddened by the Air India tragedy in Ahmedabad. My thoughts are with the families affected. All possible assistance is being provided.”

Flight AI171 was en route to London Gatwick and had been scheduled to make a routine international journey. Air India has set up emergency helplines for the families of passengers.

More updates are expected as the investigation progresses on Air India Ahmedabad-London crash

