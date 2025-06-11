Jewellery store owner hit on head with hammer in robbery

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Nepali owner of a Brisbane-based jewellery shop has been hospitalised following an armed robbery on Tuesday evening.

Bijaya Sunar, the owner of Shree Ganesh Jewellers in Chermside was hit on the head multiple times by robbers armed with hammers and metal bars.

Mr Sunar was transported to Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital in a stable condition.

His wife, Samita Subarnkar Sunar, who was also in the store at the time, told 7NEWS her husband ‘required emergency surgery to remove a haematoma on his brain’.

He is currently in Intensive Care Unit, awaiting a neurosurgeon’s opinion.

Bijaya and Samita Sunar have owned Shree Ganesh Jewellers for roughly two years, selling a range of traditional Indian and Nepalese jewellery, including bridal sets and coins in both gold and silver.

Active within Brisbane’s South Asian community, the business most recently sponsored a Nepali community concert and a Badminton tournament earlier this year.

Just after 5pm on Tuesday June 10, four men in masks forcibly entered the store on Gympie Road, waiting for a customer and her child to head in to be admitted inside.

The men then ‘smashed a number of glass cabinets and stole a large amount of jewellery, a QPS statement says.

The attackers then left in a grey Honda CR-V station wagon, believed to have been stolen from a Calamvale address over the weekend.

Investigations are continuing, and anyone with footage of the surrounding area in the moments leading up to or after the event are encouraged to contact QLD Police.

The amount of jewellery taken is also yet to be ascertained.