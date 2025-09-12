Actor-filmmaker Rajat Kapoor’s big break began in Sydney

Reading Time: 4 minutes

From his memorable roles in films like Monsoon Wedding, Dil Chahta Hai, Bheja Fry, and Kapoor & Sons, to his directorial ventures such as RK/RKay, Raghu Romeo and Mithya, Rajat Kapoor has consistently challenged cinematic norms.

His latest acting venture, the Netflix web series Saare Jahan Se Accha where he plays the role of historical figure R. N. Kao (known as the founding chief of R&AW), is no exception.

“What drew me to it, was the script – as it always is for the projects that I take on as an actor,” Rajat told Indian Link. “This one was a really nuanced script – which worked as a taut thriller, with just the right amount of drama in it.”

R.N. Kao has been something of an enigma – but that never bothered Rajat Kapoor, who turned it to his advantage.

“Well, there are hardly any pictures of him available,” he explained. “With whatever we got, we tried to get the look right, with costumes and styling. And the idea for me was to play a stoic man. I am sure he was one – you’d have to be, in a position such as his, I suppose.”

The Indian film industry has recently had a plethora of films that run an India vs Pakistan narrative. While Saare Jahan Se Accha focused on a spy’s story during the Indo-Pak tensions in the ‘70s, it faced its own challenges due to the current India-Pakistan political climate.

“We approached this as a spy drama. In fact, what is very admirable about this particular show, is the fact that it looks at spies on both sides as people trapped. Trapped because of their beliefs, their choices. To my eyes, it takes a very balanced view,” Rajat elaborateed.

Known to portray complex, flawed and intense characters, he is also committed to meaningful storytelling. While he makes these conscious creative choices, he was candid about what attracts him most to such roles.

“Let me be truthful,” he offered. “I don’t get that many offers… and then I have to choose from what comes my way. I try to do two, maybe three things in a year – no more than that. And I pick stuff that allows me to do something new, something different. In the last couple of years I’ve had Lootere by Jai Mehta and Khauf by Pankaj Kumar/Smita Singh. These were particularly exciting and fulfilling projects for me, because the makers had a vision and were rigorous about achieving it. Plus the roles for me were exciting – they pushed me in an area that I had not tried before.”

The seasoned actor has an enriched career that spans over three decades in Indian cinema. He started his journey in theatre and parallel cinema in the 1980s, but struggled for visibility in commercial cinema.

Till one day he landed in Sydney to play Preity Zinta’s uncle in Dil Chahta Hai – which went on to become a cult classic for contemporary storytelling.

“I spent 12 days shooting in Sydney and it was amazing,” Rajat recalled. “I was there with my wife and our daughter who was then 3 years old. That was our first trip as a family too. And we loved Sydney so much, and thought we’d keep going back there- but can you believe it, I haven’t been back in 25 years!”



Rajat is not only an actor but has directed films like Mithya, Raghu Romeo, Ankhon Dekhi, Kadakh and RK/RKay – each unique in its own genre, often blending comedy with realistic themes.

What defines a ‘Rajat Kapoor’ film?

“I try to be as true as possible to the idea of the film. There are a few things that attract me – and I can see it now that I have made a few films. I can see a few themes running through them. These are films about identity to a large extent – films about obsessive men, films about family. It’s becoming clearer to me that there is a certain thematic continuity without me acting up on it.”

As he wears many hats as an actor, director, writer, being a filmmaker is the most authentic role he plays to date.

“I see myself as a filmmaker. That is what I do mainly – everything else just happens. Making films has been my lifelong pursuit, and I’m still chasing producers every day, to be able to make my next film.”



So what’s next from Rajat Kapoor in the future?

“There is a new film that I directed called Everybody loves Sohrab Handa – that should be released soon. And insha-allah next year I’ll be shooting for my next film. Meanwhile, lots of upcoming theatre, shows, 3-4 productions that I have acted in that you’ll see next year.”

