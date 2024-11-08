Aarohi Bansal: Young Leader of the Year 2024

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Aarohi Bansal, a Year 12 student at NBSC Manly Campus, is no stranger to hard work, balancing school, leadership, and an extraordinary commitment to her community. Recently awarded the Young Leader of the Year 2024 at the Next Gen Awards, Aarohi was selected from over 200 nominees across Australia for her visionary approach to social impact. Her influence reaches well beyond the walls of her school, making her a role model for youth nationwide.

Since receiving the NSW Woman of the Year Award in the Ones to Watch category back in March 2024, Aarohi has felt both humbled and motivated by the recognition. “It’s incredibly humbling to be counted among such inspiring young talent,” she reflects. The Next Gen Awards, a platform celebrating young leaders who drive meaningful change, found an ideal representative in Aarohi, whose work combines heart, dedication, and a creative spark.

Her calendar is packed to the brim with activities, but that’s never stopped Aarohi from dedicating time to causes close to her heart. In 2023, as a Year 10 student, she managed to complete 160 hours of volunteer work, organising food drives for homeless shelters and Foodbank, raising funds for the Kids’ Cancer Project, and working with Special Olympics Australia. “Every hour spent volunteering has given me a deeper understanding of the difference we can make,” she says, embodying the compassion and determination that define her.

Amid her busy schedule, Aarohi is also stepping into her role as School Captain at NBSC Manly Campus. “I look forward to leading with purpose and commitment, always working toward my personal best while supporting others in our collective pursuit of greatness,” she says, excited to lead her peers.

She’s also a talented artist who took part in The Memory Project, an international arts initiative promoting intercultural understanding. Aarohi painted portraits of orphaned Afghan children, bringing them a sense of belonging and kindness through her art. This powerful gesture reinforced her commitment to fostering empathy and kindness across cultures.

This October, Aarohi added yet another accolade to her name: the Creative Leadership award at the Global Youth Awards in London. As a global representative for Australia, Aarohi was recognised for her contributions to social and environmental change. “It’s an immense privilege to represent Australia on a global stage, especially in an event that celebrates youth around the world,” she shares. The award only strengthened her commitment to make a lasting impact, both locally and globally.

Aarohi Bansal’s journey is a shining example of what young Indian-Australians can achieve. With her passion, resilience, and unwavering dedication, Aarohi continues to inspire everyone around her – proving that even at a young age, one person can truly make a difference.

