Sydney teen Vir Parulekar’s debut at NSW Schools Spectacular

Vir Parulekar, budding performer, has been singing a variety of songs lately as he goes about his daily chores; Ripple, an Abba medley, Stand By You, We Are The World.

These are the numbers the thirteen-year-old will sing, as featured vocal artist, at the 2024 Schools Spectacular to be held at Qudos Bank Arena on November 29 and 30.

It is a significant achievement for the Year 8 student at the Newtown Performing Arts High School.

“When my parents gave me the news, I was ecstatic,” Vir told Indian Link. “This is the key to jumpstart my career as a performer. It will give me a great experience to perform on such a big stage with so many other students.”

The Schools Spectacular is an iconic Australian event that celebrates the diversity and talent of young performers, and for Vir, it’s an opportunity to showcase his eternal love for music.

This year’s theme, ‘All 4 One’, focuses on unity, support, and shared purpose. It’s a celebration of working together, building connections, and striving collectively towards a common goal.

More than 3,500 students from across NSW are participating – showcasing vocal numbers, dance, drama, circus, and drumming routines.

Preparing for this event has been a journey of focus and discipline for Vir.

“I ensure I stay calm and take care of my voice,” he says. “We have also been doing rehearsals during school holidays and I make sure I am well prepared for my own songs.”

The first public rehearsal has just taken place at Sydney Olympic Park, featuring 19 mass dance routines including ballet, tap, hip hop and musical theatre, and a mega showstopper finale involving the entire cast.

Balancing tradition and talent

Vir Parulekar has been passionate about music and singing since he was “three feet tall”. He grew up in a musically-inclined family, and so, it was no surprise when he developed a love for singing early on.

“My dad used to sing in his college days, and my grandmother, who is 82, is currently learning classical music,” Vir revealed.

The occasional karaoke nights at home are a special bonding time between Vir and his father. “I eagerly look forward to them,” he said, smiling.

Growing up in Sydney, with roots in Mumbai, Vir credits his family for keeping him connected to his Indian heritage through language and cultural traditions.

“My parents speak to me in Marathi,” he said. “My family also celebrates key festivals such as Diwali and Ganesh Chaturthi and I am always told the stories behind why these events are important in our culture. We also visit India regularly to keep in touch with my grandparents and extended family members.”

This blend of Australian and Indian influences has shaped his love for contemporary and musical theatre, and an eclectic taste in music ranging from Coldplay to Arijit Singh.

“My favourite genre to sing, though, is pop or musical theatre,” the aspiring singer said. “I like it as it’s a great way to convey emotions, and also a great way to tell a story.”

A rising star

Vir’s journey as a singer began to take shape when he auditioned for the Newtown High School of Performing Arts. The process was gruelling, involving three rounds of auditions, but his perseverance paid off.

In 2023, he won first place in the City of Sydney Eisteddfod for contemporary vocal performance in the age 16 category, a notable achievement given that he was competing against older and more experienced performers.

“Initially I was hesitant to take part in an age group three years above mine,” he recalled. “I took a deep breath and walked onto the stage. When I finally won the competition, I remember crying tears of happiness.”

Despite the challenges of balancing schoolwork, rehearsals, and extracurricular activities, Vir remains focused on honing his craft. He has a busy schedule filled with competitions and events, and he’s also expanding his interests to include acting and drama.

As he prepares for the Schools Spectacular, Vir’s message to aspiring young Indian singers is clear: “Follow your dreams, never give up, and take pride in your achievements and abilities.”

