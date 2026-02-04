A brilliant Ballarat escape

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Haven’t made it to Ballarat yet? Just 90 minutes from Melbourne, this regional city promises a weekend filled with colour and curiosities. From high tea on a vintage tram to flower fields in bloom, here’s our must-do list for an autumn escape.

FLORAL FUN AT THE BALLARAT BEGONIA FESTIVAL

This famous festival is back in Ballarat from 7–9 March, with hundreds of colourful begonias on display in the Robert Clark Conservatory. A free event for the whole family, the Ballarat Botanical Gardens will come alive with markets, music, “singing plants” and even a parade alongside Lake Wendouree. The begonias will be on show for a few weeks after the festival, but it’s worth the trip over the Labour Day long weekend to see these beauties at their best.

SUNFLOWERS AND CASTLES

A short drive from Ballarat, Dunnstown’s sunflower fields will be ready to bloom from late February–March. Follow Pick Your Own Sunflowers on Facebook or Instagram for season updates.

Pair this brilliant photo op with a visit to nearby Kryal Castle to enjoy medieval-themed action including knights on horseback, potion-making, archery and more. You can even stay the night in a castle suite!

AFTER DARK AT SOVEREIGN HILL

Been to the iconic Sovereign Hill before? You haven’t seen it like this! As the sun sets, the AURA sound and light show transforms Sovereign Hill into a moving theatre to explore the creation, discovery and impact of gold. Book ahead as tickets for this 90-minute experience are limited.

GET UP CLOSE WITH NATURE

Crocodiles and tigers in Ballarat? Oh my! At the Ballarat Wildlife Park, you can feed friendly kangaroos, pat a koala or maybe even have a meerkat stand on your head! In the school holidays, keep an eye out for the Junior Keeper program, a three-hour experience for children aged 6–15.

SWEET DELIGHTS

For a delicious stopover between Ballarat and Melbourne, pick your own fruit at Payne’s Orchards in Bacchus Marsh. Now in season: nectarines (February–March) and apples (February–June). Craving something sweeter? Ballarat’s top dessert spots include Il Piccolo Gelato, Froyo & Co, Timboon Ice Cream and Augustus Gelatery (who serve up hot brownies alongside their gelato and acai). You can also try cute takeaway spot Naomi & i, where you’ll find an ever-changing menu of local baked scrolls, cookies and pudding foam matcha.

HIGH TEA WITH A BALLARAT TWIST

As the weather cools down, it’s time to bring out the tea set. Enjoy high tea on board a 1940s vintage tram, G&Tea (gin high tea) at luxurious distillery Grainery Lane, or a classic Sunday afternoon high tea at the historic Craig’s Royal Hotel. And shhhh, we’ll let you in on a secret: Florelie flower farm will host afternoon tea in their dahlia field for a limited time only this autumn.

For more inspiration, head to visitballarat.com.au

*This is a sponsored post

