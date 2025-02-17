A brilliant autumn road trip to Ballarat

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The 90-minute drive from Melbourne to Ballarat is long enough to build anticipation but short enough to avoid “are we there yet?” from the back seat. As the cityscape fades into rolling , you’ll know you’re in for something special. This golden city comes alive in autumn with colourful events and photo ops galore.

Nature & outdoor fun Start your day at Lake Wendouree, where a 10km bike trail winds around the lake and into Victoria Park. Make sure to stop by the iconic Golden City Paddle Steamer – a perfect spot to enjoy a chai break while soaking in the tranquil views. A row of colourful boat sheds along the shore, the Ballarat Tramway Museum and pedal boats all make for beautiful family photos. One of the highlights of the season is the Ballarat Begonia Festival (8-10 March 2025).

This free family-friendly event transforms the Ballarat Botanical Gardens into a vibrant wonderland of colour. This year’s festival features The Last Numbat – a large-scale puppet operated by up to 14 audience volunteers – as well as stilt walkers, face painting and craft workshops.

If you can’t make the festival, the begonia display remains for a couple of weeks afterwards, but we recommend getting in early to see them at their best.

Another brilliant photo opportunity can be found just 15 minutes’ drive from Ballarat at Dunnstown’s Pick Your Own Sunflowers. You’ll be mesmerized by the endless fields of golden sunflowers stretching toward the horizon. These beauties have a short harvest, so session bookings are a must.

Gold rush, brave knights & cuddly kangaroos! For medieval fun, visit Kryal Castle, where knights joust on horseback and the kids can try potion-making or archery. This fantasy-filled castle is open on weekends and daily during the Victorian school holidays. It’s just a short drive from the sunflower fields to the east of Ballarat.

At Sovereign Hill, history comes alive with gold panning and traditional craft demonstrations. Dress up in period costume at the Red Hill Photographic Rooms, take a tour of the Quartz Mine, or catch the evening sound and light show AURA. Animal lovers will adore the Ballarat Wildlife Park, where you can hand-feed friendly kangaroos or book a private animal encounter. Passionate rangers share fascinating insights, while crocodile and Tasmanian devil feeding sessions make for an exciting visit. Don’t forget The Ballarat Pass can save up to 10% on packaged attraction tickets.

Delicious dining & family stays

After all that exploring, you’ll have worked up an appetite! Ballarat’s dining scene has something for everyone, including vegetarian-friendly options. If you have little ones with you, try Lilly’s at Eureka for goldmine pancakes or grab a slice at The Forge Pizzeria. And for dessert, II Piccolo Gelato is a special treat.

As the day winds down, you might find yourself reluctant to leave – and why should you? Turn your road trip into a weekend adventure. Family-friendly stays like Quest Ballarat Station, BIG4 Ballarat Windmill Holiday Park and Sovereign Park Motor Inn make it easy to extend your stay. You can even pretend you are medieval royalty with an overnight stay at Kryal Castle.

Ballarat road trip

Getting there

From Melbourne, take the Western Freeway (M8) west towards Ballarat. Regular V/Line services run from Southern Cross Station to the Ballarat Train Station. Either way, the journey takes around 90 minutes. Ballarat road trip

For more travel inspiration, deals and offers, check out Visit Ballarat.

*This is a sponsored post

