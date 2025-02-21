8 healthy habits for kids

Reading Time: 5 minutes

As a paediatrician (especially one with a lifelong fascination with blowing bubbles and collecting stickers) I understand how daunting it can be to know where to go to get accurate health and medical information. Some topics could be challenging to discuss freely within our South Asian community, and sometimes, the health advice we receive from health providers may not align with our cultural practices or values. The Bubs and Bubbles space is a safe area where you can find medically accurate, evidence based and culturally sensitive health information.

Please remember, however, that this is general medical information and not specific to your child. If you have concerns, please book an appointment with your friendly GP and they can guide you to whether you need to see a paediatrician or another specialist.

We are starting the year off with a huge plug for preventative health. These ‘8 healthy habits’ can keep our little ones (and their parents!) in the best cognitive, physical and mental health space possible – and this means fewer doctors’ visits (apart from immunisations and general checkups). Let’s go through these in a bit more detail, and look at what goals you can set for the year ahead.

Drink water

Prioritising water (and keeping soft drinks, juices and cordials as 'sometimes' drinks) is important, especially in summer.

Eat 5 serves of vegetables and 2 serves of fruit every day

One of the biggest challenges I hear for families is their struggle with eating! Reassuringly, improving variety of food takes time and it's important to be consistent and start young. Having protected mealtimes (especially dinner) away from distractions (such as screens) is a good start. Continue to put a wide variety of foods on the plate, even if they don't eat them at first. Luckily, our South Asian cuisines give us plenty of varied ways to cook vegetables, legumes and meats and therefore many different meal options! Vegetarian/vegan diets can struggle with getting enough iron, but it's not impossible! Green leafy vegetables, lentils, black beans, and some nuts are all very good sources. Many children drink too much cow's milk- whilst small amounts (maximum 200ml per day for a child over the age of 1) are beneficial; in excess, this can lead to increasing your child's risk of constipation and iron deficiency.

Start the day with a healthy breakfast

Try to prioritise foods which have a high protein content and are low in sugar. Eating in the morning is important to help regulate blood sugar levels and provide fuel to growing brains so they can learn well at school, especially after fasting all night!

Know your portion size

Kids are generally good at telling us when their bodies are full, but sometimes using a portion-controlled plate can be helpful. Generally trying to eat the rainbow (lots of colours) is important; aim for half the plate to be full of vegetables (incl some fruit), ¼ plate protein and ¼ plate some form of grain and carbohydrate. You can use your imagination to see how the dishes you eat as a family can fit within these guidelines.

Choose healthier snacks and fewer treat foods

Takeaway is delicious (and a good break from cooking for mum and dad)! We would recommend no more than one meal per week, and this means chips and chocolates too!

Screen time

Screens can be a great way to learn and unwind, but too much screen time is not great for brain development or behaviour. Most of us use screens in the evening to relax, but there are lots of research papers which show that our brains aren’t actually relaxing in a beneficial way. This affects sleep quality and how well the brain works the next day. Excessive screen time is also linked to worse mental health outcomes. Aim to have all screen-based homework completed earlier in the afternoon, so that it’s easier to implement not having any screens (including TV!) for at least an hour before bedtime. If you feel that your child’s use of social media/gaming consoles/iPad is excessive, there are support services available.

Be active

This is a good reminder to keep moving, even when homework/assignments can start to pile up. Doing something that makes you huff and puff for an hour a day (even a brisk walk) helps improve the brains cognitive capacity. It’s also very important for heart health, and keeping preventable diseases like diabetes and heart disease at bay. In South Asian cultures, we are more at risk of these diseases and teaching our children the importance of movement early in life is vital.

Sleep

This is the most important goal (and my favourite) to help optimise for families. Kids need more sleep than you think! Culturally, South Asian sleep habits can be different to those in the western world – typically our children often sleep later and less hours. This can impact their health and development in a negative way. It might surprise you to learn that an average teenager requires anywhere from 8 to 10 hours of quality sleep per night!

Some sleep hygiene strategies that doctors will recommend include having a consistent bedtime routine after dinner, stopping all screens and devices at least an hour before bedtime, reading/engaging in some other calming activity before bed (like listening to calming music or an audiobook), and having consistent sleep and wake times (especially on a school night). If your child has fears/worries around bedtime, snores (with pauses in their breathing) or is struggling with their sleep routine, it's important to see a health professional to explore this further.

This may all seem very daunting but making small changes every day will soon mean that they will soon become an unconscious part of your daily routine!

