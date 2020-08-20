5 walks around Brisbane to do this weekend

A breath of fresh air could do a great deal of good for the people of Brisbane amidst the pandemic. One can practice physical distancing and still take in the scenery that spots around the city have to offer. The forecast for this Sunday predicts sunny weather, no clouds and zero percent chance of rains on your parade!

1. The Arbour Walk

The South Bank Parklands are one of the primary attractions of beautiful Brizzy. When you first visit Brisbane city, the CBD presents its magnificent marvel of architecture which is a marriage of greenery and steel. The structure has vines of bougainvillea entwined in all of its 443 curvy steel posts, an electrifying sight for the eyes. Though the walk is only a kilometre long, one can stroll at a slow pace to appreciate other native flora planted around the area.

READ ALSO: Newtown’s best bars to grab a drink (or four)

2. Mt Coot-tha

The suburb of Mount Coot-tha hosts a magnificent mountain of the same name. This lookout is easily accessible because it’s a direct drive to the top of the mountain. But, if you want to fully experience Mt Coot-tha, we suggest parking at the bottom and walking up to the top. The uphill climb ends with rewarding views of Brisbane’s beautiful skyline. This is one of the few walks that can be mesmerising even after sunset. Additionally, there is also an Aboriginal Track that branches out from the walk where you can catch some original Aboriginal art.

3. North Gorge Walk

One of Brisbane’s few coastal tracks, the North Gorge Walk offers refreshing ocean views and introduces you to the coastal bushland. Only a half an hour drive from Brisbane’s CBD, one can spot koala and kangaroos on the way to the scenic walk. Moreover, marine life and birdlife are also worth the 25-km drive to the Redlands Coast. Whale watching season arrives in June and lasts till November. If you’re lucky, you might also peep some giant sea turtles!

4. Somerset Lookout

This remarkable vantage point in D’Aguilar National Park is a 12-km walk that is a loop circuit, so you don’t have to worry about finding your way back. This trail located on Mount Byron is a 1.5-hour drive from the city of Brisbane. This gorgeous long walk features beautiful wildflowers and foliage. Well worth your time on a sunny day!

READ ALSO: A car rally with multi-faith pitstops: Brisbane tribute to Gandhi

5. Pumicestone Passage

About 65km north of Brisbane, cross over to Bribie Island and there’s a marvellous walk along Pumicestone Passage from Bongaree to Bellara. The smooth and sandy passage is a sanctuary for pelicans and other native flocks of birds. One can even go swimming if you’re feeling brave this winter. Only a little distance from the path is the island’s Seaside Museum perfect for exploring!

For more information about COVID-19 related regulations regarding parks and trails click here.