12 books for 12 months: A year of reading Indian stories

As the new year unfolds, why not let each month bring a new story into your life? Indian authors have gifted the world with a wealth of narratives—spanning myth, history, contemporary themes, and speculative fiction—that reflect both timeless truths and the pulse of modernity. Here are 12 books, one for each month, to inspire and accompany you throughout the year.

January: The World We Found by Thrity Umrigar (2012)

Start the year by reflecting on friendship and the enduring bonds of the past. Thrity Umrigar’s poignant novel follows four women reuniting after decades apart, exploring loyalty, love, and the passage of time.

February: Kaikeyi by Vaishnavi Patel (2022)

February, the month of love, is perfect for Vaishnavi Patel’s Kaikeyi, a feminist retelling of the Ramayana. Through the eyes of Kaikeyi, the “villainous” queen, this novel reimagines her story as one of strength, agency, and the complexities of love and duty.

March: Black River by Nilanjana Roy (2022)

As autumn sets in, embrace the suspense of Nilanjana Roy’s Black River. This haunting tale of a father’s quest for justice in rural India sheds light on caste, inequality, and the resilience of the human spirit.

April: The Immortal King Rao by Vauhini Vara (2022)

April is a time for reinvention, and Vauhini Vara’s debut novel is a bold exploration of ambition and legacy. Blending dystopian fiction with family saga, it tells the story of a Dalit boy who becomes a tech titan in a world shaped by algorithms and inequality. 12 books

May: Everything the Light Touches by Janice Pariat (2022)

May’s chill calls for a reflective read, and Janice Pariat’s interconnected stories are a poetic exploration of our bond with nature. This novel invites readers to pause and appreciate the beauty and interconnectedness of life. indian authors

June: The Palace of Illusions by Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni (2008)

Mid-year is the perfect time to delve into a timeless epic. Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni reimagines the Mahabharata through the eyes of Draupadi, offering a fresh perspective on one of India’s greatest myths.

July: Tomb of Sand by Geetanjali Shree (Translated by Daisy Rockwell) (2018)

Celebrate the height of winter with the International Booker Prize-winning Tomb of Sand. This playful yet profound novel about an octogenarian woman embarking on a transformative journey is a celebration of resilience and reinvention. 12 books

August: The Map and the Scissors by Amit Majmudar (2022)

As India celebrates Independence Day, immerse yourself in a novel that reimagines the Partition. Majmudar’s The Map and the Scissors presents a fictionalized account of the ideological clash between Gandhi and Jinnah, weaving history with lyrical prose.

September: The Jasmine Throne by Tasha Suri (2021)

With the year winding down, Tasha Suri’s The Jasmine Throne offers a magical exploration of history and betrayal. This powerful novel follows a princess and a maidservant on a troubled journey as they become unlikely allies. 12 books

October: The Henna Artist by Alka Joshi (2020)

As spring blooms, dive into the lush world of 1950s Jaipur with Alka Joshi’s The Henna Artist. This richly textured tale follows Lakshmi, a talented henna artist navigating societal expectations and personal aspirations.

November: A Fine Balance by Rohinton Mistry (1995)

November’s sizzling warmth is perfect for Rohinton Mistry’s masterpiece. Set during India’s Emergency, A Fine Balance is a profoundly moving tale of hope and survival, intertwining the lives of four strangers.

December: Polite Society by Mahesh Rao (2019)

End the year with wit and satire in Mahesh Rao’s Polite Society. A modern retelling of Jane Austen’s Emma, this delightful novel set in Delhi’s elite circles is as charming as it is sharp.

